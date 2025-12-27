Year In Review: 5 Biggest Tech Wins Of 2025, Plus Two Epic Fails





#5: AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT, Price-Performance King

#4: Nintendo's Switch 2, Defying All Expectations

Nintendo's Switch 2 is the fastest-selling console of all time.

#3: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Folding Phones Grown-Up

We loved the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in our time with it.





For years, foldables were expensive party tricks; cool to look at, terrifying to own. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the model where that finally changed. It's thinner, it's lighter, and it has a stronger hinge with a barely-visible rease. Battery life and thermals both improved dramatically. It's the first folding phone that doesn't feel like you're beta-testing the future.

#2: Linux Gaming's Breakout Year (and the Legion Go S)

Lenovo's Legion Go S is leading the charge for Linux gaming in 2025.





Windows fatigue hit critical mass in 2025, and Linux quietly benefited. Between stability and performance frustrations, growing privacy concerns, and unwanted AI integrations, when Windows 10 support ended, a surprising number of PC gamers finally gave Linux a second look and discovered it didn't suck anymore. Proton compatibility is excellent, performance is often superior to Windows, and most mainstream games "just work."

#1: Agentic AI — The Year AI Started To Do Stuff





Forget chatbots; 2025 was the year of agentic AI. This is the shift from "answering questions" to "accomplishing tasks" thanks to AI systems that can plan, execute, revise, and operate across tools without constant human input. Scheduling, research, coding, data analysis, and automation are all on the table. In 2025, suddenly AI stopped being reactive and started being operational.

Tech Fail 1: The Trump Phone, A Masterclass in Vaporware









Look, whatever your opinion of Donald Trump, the "Trump Phone" (more specifically the "Trump T1SM") is going to go down as one of the most impressive non-products in recent memory. It had press releases, it had branding, and it had breathless coverage. What it didn't have was... an actual phone. There's no hardware; there was never any hardware, nor a supply chain. So naturally, there's no price, no release date, and no reviews.

Tech Fail 2: Windows 11's Ongoing Chaos Tour

An accurate, if dramatized, representation of the state of Windows 11.