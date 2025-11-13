Windows Boss Ignites Angry Revolt Over Agentic OS As AI Fatigue Sets In





Ahead of Microsoft's next Ignite event, which kicks off in San Francisco (and online) next Tuesday, November 18, the company's president of Windows and Devices shared a message on X about the direction Windows is headed it didn't land particularly well. Just the opposite, it sparked an angry backlash that is a clear indication of AI fatigue.





In the post, Pavan Davuluri excitedly announced that "Windows is evolving into an agentic OS" and that he and the Microsoft team "can't wait to show you!" at the upcoming event.

Windows is evolving into an agentic OS, connecting devices, cloud, and AI to unlock intelligent productivity and secure work anywhere. Join us at #MSIgnite to see how frontier firms are transforming with Windows and what’s next for the platform. We can’t wait to show you!… — Pavan Davuluri (@pavandavuluri) November 10, 2025

"Windows is evolving into an agentic OS, connecting devices, cloud, and AI to unlock intelligent productivity and secure work anywhere. Join us at #MSIgnite to see how frontier firms are transforming with Windows and what's next for the platform. We can't wait to show you!," Davuluri wrote.





The reactions to the post were both swift and overwhelmingly furious. One of the replies implored Microsoft to "stop with this nonsense," while another claimed that Windows is "evolving into a product that's driving people to Mac and Linux."





"These are the features that led me to buy a MacBook Air this year," another user posted.





Ironically, Apple has also punched a ticket aboard the AI hype train, namely with features (both current and promised) that it calls Apple Intelligence. To be fair, part of whatever migration to macOS that is taking place can be attributed to the surprisingly excellent value proposition that Apple's less expensive MacBook Air laptops deliver, especially in light of recent sales bringing the cost of the latest-generation M4 model down to $749.99 (25% off MSRP).









One of the most insightful comments to Microsoft's agentic OS tease, however, comes from a user who points out a lack of communication about why exactly users should be excited.





"There is probably going to be a lot of pushback from folks until 'agentic OS' has a more clea definition," @EirikrCA writes. "Will it learn my speaking and eye movement style, know me from my data then speak for me on Zoom calls? Is it the users’/orgs’ agent to personalize or MS’s?"





In fairness to Microsoft, questions about how an agentic OS evolution may benefit users will come in time, as it's very much a work in progress. In the meantime, companies looking to build social media clout would be wise to tread carefully in their messaging.



"Maybe you should be pay attention to the unanimously negative replies here and adjust your goals accordingly," a user wrote.





We don't necessarily agree that Microsoft's goals needs adjusting, as there are tangible benefits that an agentic OS can bring to the table. However, Microsoft and other firms may want to dial back the hype and focus more on delivering AI features that users will find exciting.





The thread has been viewed over 865,000 times and elicited nearly 500 comments before further commentary was restricted to accounts Davuluri follows.