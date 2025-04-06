Microsoft Tells Over 200 Million Windows 10 Users To Trash Their PCs
Microsoft emphasized the importance of the latest Windows updates by comparing an OS without security updates to an open front door. As most of you know, the latest updates often fix security vulnerabilities that could otherwise have been exploited. Starting October 14, Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates and administrative support. Anyone with an incompatible PC is therefore advised to upgrade, recycle or trash it.
While this warning may be concerning for many, it does not apply to all users. Microsoft has revealed plans to support Windows 10 for organizations and businesses whose systems don't work with Windows 11.
Many have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with Microsoft's recent warning. They describe it as an unnecessary threat, saying that the PCs incompatible with Windows 11 update could still be used with other operating systems like Linux. Moreover, trashing a PC in good condition is economically wasteful. Worse still, heeding Microsoft's warning will potentially add an extra 240 million pcs to the enormous amount of e-waste already on the ground.
If you have a compatible device, and don't want to move to Linux, it's probably best to update it to Windows 11, as this will better protect your PC from malware and other cybersecurity threats. However, if your device is in good condition but not compatible, you may explore other operating systems, upgrade hardware components, or recycle it and purchase a Windows 11-compatible PC.
What if you don't know if your device is compatible with Windows 11? It's pretty easy to check.
Search for "PC Health Check" in the Windows search bar. Then, open the app and click "Check Now" as shown below.