CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Tells Over 200 Million Windows 10 Users To Trash Their PCs

by Victor AwogbemilaSunday, April 06, 2025, 03:41 PM EDT
hero Windows 11 PC Devices
Support for Windows 10 is ending on October 14 for consumers, and Microsoft won't be backing away from this deadline. Microsoft has reiterated that every Windows user with hardware that doesn't meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11 should upgrade their PCs or purchase a compatible device. According to Microsoft, this includes an estimated 240 million Windows 10 users.

Microsoft emphasized the importance of the latest Windows updates by comparing an OS without security updates to an open front door. As most of you know, the latest updates often fix security vulnerabilities that could otherwise have been exploited. Starting October 14, Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates and administrative support. Anyone with an incompatible PC is therefore advised to upgrade, recycle or trash it.

While this warning may be concerning for many, it does not apply to all users. Microsoft has revealed plans to support Windows 10 for organizations and businesses whose systems don't work with Windows 11.

Many have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with Microsoft's recent warning. They describe it as an unnecessary threat, saying that the PCs incompatible with Windows 11 update could still be used with other operating systems like Linux. Moreover, trashing a PC in good condition is economically wasteful. Worse still, heeding Microsoft's warning will potentially add an extra 240 million pcs to the enormous amount of e-waste already on the ground.

If you have a compatible device, and don't want to move to Linux, it's probably best to update it to Windows 11, as this will better protect your PC from malware and other cybersecurity threats. However, if your device is in good condition but not compatible, you may explore other operating systems, upgrade hardware components, or recycle it and purchase a Windows 11-compatible PC.

What if you don't know if your device is compatible with Windows 11? It's pretty easy to check.

Search for "PC Health Check" in the Windows search bar. Then, open the app and click "Check Now" as shown below.

body windows 11 warning

Here are some helpful tips to get your PC ready for Windows 11 if you are so inclined.
Tags:  nasdaqmsft, windows-10, windows-11
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment