Forget Fake News, Get Real Bars: Trump T1 Gold Phone & 5G Plan Arrives
The announcement comes on the 10th anniversary of President Trump's initial political campaign, and promises the best phone plan in the history of phone plans, maybe ever. The 47 Plan, named after the current 47th U.S. presidential term, promises to make mobile plans great again by offering unlimited text and data on a 5G network harnessing "all three major cellular carriers," as well as free unlimited calling to 100 countries, a feature Eric Trump claims is a boon for military members and families.
Additionally, the 47 Plan includes roadside assistant through Drive America, device protection via Omega Mobilecare, and a telehealth service that claims to offer unlimited 27/7/365 telehealth for video or phone, and a prescriptions discount program. Interestingly enough, the device protection plan seems to apply even if you use your own device. The most unique aspects of the 47 Plan, though, are the promises to use only U.S.-based call centers for support, and to no automated answering systems. Given the state of the mobile/ISP industry these days, this feature could be enough to sway some customers over. The price is $47.45 a month and the plan can be ordered right away.
As for the phone itself, it's named the T1SM. We don't what the "SM" stands for, but it's definitely not for "small", as it's a 6.8" punch-hole-style handset with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, a large 5000 mAh battery, and get this... a headphone jack. President Trump, you may have won some real fans out there with this feature. Interested buyers can preorder the handset now for delivery in September.
To those wondering what's the actual connection with the sitting president, the disclaimer on the press release appears to state that it's a licensing deal, more specifically, that "Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. T1 Mobile LLC uses the "Trump" name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms." Well OK then.