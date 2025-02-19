Humane's AI Pin Dreams Are Dead As It Sells Assets To HP For $116M
HP will be paying $116 million to acquire the Cosmos AI platform, intellectual property, technical talent, and a bevy of patents. The company is hoping that these additions will help strengthen its AI efforts, as it looks to deliver a more seamless experience to customers with AI either in the cloud or that’s locally hosted on client devices. To leverage all the technologies and talent it’s acquiring, HP is forming a new “AI innovation lab” it’s calling HP IQ.
This sale will also impact Humane’s ability to continue providing its services to customers, with the company completely shutting down its servers on February 28 at 12pm PST. Humane says that as part of its winding down process it will be permanently deleting “all customer data, including personal identifiable information.” Unfortunately, only customers who are still within the 90-day return window will be eligible for a full refund, all other customers are out of luck, as the company will not have a trade-in or replacement program.
Current customers should download their data before the February 28 shutdown, as it will not be possible to do so after this date. To download this data, users need connect their AI Pin to Wi-Fi, open the .Center app on their computer or mobile device, and fully sync the Pin with .Center.
It’s surprising to see that Humane was able to find an interested buyer, after its AI Pin was such a colossal failure. Time will tell if HP manages to make something useful from the remaining Humane assets it has acquired.