RAMmageddon Memory Crisis May Hit PC And Phone Specs Hard
For consumers who aren't able to invest in the PCs, phones, or consoles before the end of the year, pricing is about to get a whole lot worse. Besides price increases on existing PC/smartphone models and lowering RAM or other specifications of models yet to be introduced, TrendForce also expects the RAM shortage to limit console shipments in 2026. The late-life price decreases we normally expect from aging game consoles won't happen as long as memory shortages continue.
This news also raises questions about future releases—next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles were expected to have much more memory, but even the existing current-gen configurations have become prohibitively expensive to implement. The coming Steam Machine still hasn't had a finalized price point announced either, and that's expected to perform more within the ranges of current-gen consoles as well. It's possible that we could see similar memory configurations to current-gen devices, or even outright delays in face of this current DRAM crisis.