Nintendo Switch 2 Is Biggest Console Launch In History As Sales Continue To Soar





Nintendo is raising its Switch 2 sales forecast by millions of units after the second-generation handheld set an historic pace in console sales with 10.36 million systems sold in the first four months. For context, the first generation Switch, which ranks as a massive success in its own right, sold less than half as many units in its first six months on the market.





It was always a safe bet that the Switch 2 would attract a large audience, given how well received the Switch 1 was by gamers. However, shattering sales records en route to become the fastest-selling console launch in history was not always a given, considering the price increase compared to the Switch 1. To wit, the Switch 2 debuted at $449 for the standalone console, and $499 for a bundle that includes Mario Kart World, compared to the Switch 1 debuting at $299.





Even the Switch OLED with an upgraded display and double the storage launched for $100 less than the Switch 2 at $349. Nintendo also launched a Switch Lite at $199 for the previous generation.





The higher launch price for the Switch 2 is proving a savvy move from a business perspective, as it played a pivotal role in Nintendo more than doubling its net sales year-over-year.





"Hardware sales increased significantly in this half-year period due to the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. The fact that Nintendo Switch 2 has a higher individual unit price than Nintendo Switch also contributed to the increase in net sales, and our dedicated video game platform business sales increased by 119.7% year-on-year to 1,066.1 billion yen," Nintendo stated in its latest earnings report (PDF)





The higher launch price wasn't solely about increasing the bottom line, it also stemmed from higher production costs and presumably tariffs considerations (which led to sweeping price hikes this past summer). According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 has a lower profit margin compared to the Switch 2, which resulted in a profit margin decline of 24.6 points to a still-healthy 36.2%.







Source: Nintendo





Switch 2 sales have been so good that Nintendo increased its full-year forecast to 19 million units, which is a 4 million increase (or 26.7% jump) from its previous forecast. Nintendo also increased its Switch 2 software (read: games) forecast to 48 million units, which is up 3 million from before.



