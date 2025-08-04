Watch Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Get Folded 200K Times In A Live Durability Test
For a few days now, the livestream has seen the YouTuber diligently opening and closing the Z Fold 7 by hand, aiming to simulate years of real-world use. The show emphasized how the manual approach is intended to provide a "similar to the actual usage environment" compared to automated machine tests. While Samsung officially rates the Z Fold 7's internal OLED panel for 500,000 folds under ideal conditions, this human-powered marathon could reveal something very different.
As of this writing, the fold count had already surpassed 140,000, and the phone is still functional. However, the journey hasn't been without its quirks. Early on, around the 6,000-fold mark, the device reportedly experienced a brief reboot error. More pertinently, a slight creaking sound began to emanate from the hinge at approximately 46,000 cycles. Another intriguing observation surfaced at approximately 75,000 cycles when "unidentified liquid" was noted leaking from the hinge area.
The channel had planned to complete the 200,000-fold challenge over several days, aiming for 40,000 to 50,000 folds daily. Currently, a fifth (and possibly final) livestream is scheduled to be aired later today. Will the Fold 7 hold up or will it fold under the pressure? We'll know soon enough.