Watch Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Get Folded 200K Times In A Live Durability Test

by Aaron LeongMonday, August 04, 2025, 12:15 PM EDT
Samsung's latest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is currently undergoing a grueling, unofficial, real-world durability test, not in a sterile environmentally-controlled lab, but on a livestream for all the world to see. South Korean YouTube channel, Tech It, has embarked on an ambitious experiment to manually fold and unfold the phone 200,000 times. So far, the livestream has entered into Day 5 of folding with the host making some interesting observations of the device.


For a few days now, the livestream has seen the YouTuber diligently opening and closing the Z Fold 7 by hand, aiming to simulate years of real-world use. The show emphasized how the manual approach is intended to provide a "similar to the actual usage environment" compared to automated machine tests. While Samsung officially rates the Z Fold 7's internal OLED panel for 500,000 folds under ideal conditions, this human-powered marathon could reveal something very different.

As of this writing, the fold count had already surpassed 140,000, and the phone is still functional. However, the journey hasn't been without its quirks. Early on, around the 6,000-fold mark, the device reportedly experienced a brief reboot error. More pertinently, a slight creaking sound began to emanate from the hinge at approximately 46,000 cycles. Another intriguing observation surfaced at approximately 75,000 cycles when "unidentified liquid" was noted leaking from the hinge area.

Despite these observations, the Galaxy Z Fold 7's fold and operational performance have largely been unaffected. The display continues to function without flickering, while touch sensitivity remains intact. The crease did become more noticeable after 105,000 folds, although the overall structural integrity seems to be holding. This may not come as a surprise as Samsung had included a 50 percent thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer for enhanced shock absorption and a new high-elastic adhesive binding the OLED layers (up to four times the recovery performance of previous materials). A high-strength titanium plate also reinforces the screen's back.

The channel had planned to complete the 200,000-fold challenge over several days, aiming for 40,000 to 50,000 folds daily. Currently, a fifth (and possibly final) livestream is scheduled to be aired later today. Will the Fold 7 hold up or will it fold under the pressure? We'll know soon enough.
