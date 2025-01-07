OnePlus 13 Review: Flagship Killer Phone Takes On CES For The Win



The OnePlus 13 is an extremely well rounded flagship that delivers best-in-class performance and a great camera system, while still undercutting the competition.







It’s been a quiet year for OnePlus. The company didn’t release any phones beyond the fantastic OnePlus 12 ($799) and excellent OnePlus 12R ($499), which both launched last January. Strangely, we didn’t get a followup to the amazing OnePlus Open , and while the OnePlus Nord 4 came out abroad, we didn’t get any N-series handset in 2024. Instead, we got solid earbuds, capable smartwatches, and even a great tablet.

OnePlus 13 Hardware and Design

But this year, the LED flash returns to the circular island alongside the other sensors, and there’s a cool sunray pattern under the glass cover. You’ll also find a metal line embossed into the back panel on either side of the camera bump – bisecting it – and meeting up with the frame rails. On the right edge, it aligns perfectly with the alert slider and underscores the Hasselblad “H” logo embossed above. It’s all very premium.





OnePlus 13 front

In front, the 6.82-inch AMOLED display is now perfectly flat under that 2.5D glass, and features a center punch hole for the 32MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 13 is available in three colors: Arctic Dawn and Black Eclipse, both with a Gorilla Glass back, and Midnight Ocean (like our review unit), with a vegan leather back. It’s one of the first phones to be rated IP68 and IP69, making it not only dust and water resistant, but dishwasher safe.





OnePlus 13 back

OnePlus 13 Specs, Dimensions, Pricing

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Display 6.82-inch Quad HD LTPO AMOLED, 3168x1440, 1-120Hz Memory 12/16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256/512GB UFS 4.0 Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP 1/1.4” f/1.6 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.0 120º Ultra-Wide PDAF - 50MP f/2.6 3x Triprism Telephoto OIS, PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.4

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30 fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo

Battery 6000mAh, 100W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless Charging

OS Android 15 with OxygenOS 15

Dimensions 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5mm (glass back) - 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.9mm (vegan leather back)

Weight 213g (glass back) - 210g (vegan leather back

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean

Pricing Starting At $899 - Find It At OnePlus.com

OnePlus 13 Display





OnePlus 13 display



OnePlus 13 Camera System And Performance





OnePlus 13 camera pod



The main shooter and 3x telephoto both support quasi-“lossless” 2x and 6x zoom (respectively) by cropping the center of the 50MP sensor to 12MP before dispatching the image data to the ISP. Obviously, this reduces low-light performance slightly since it disables pixel binning. Speaking of which, all three 50MP sensors combine (or bin) four nearby pixels into one larger pixel, resulting in better 12MP photos in reduced light.





OnePlus 13 telephoto (10x)





OnePlus’ dual-exposure algorithm is another significant innovation. With each tap of the shutter, the OnePlus 13 captures and merges one short and one long exposure in real time. This reduces motion blur without sacrificing detail and dynamic range. By enabling both Action Mode and Clear Burst, this new dual-exposure algorithm produces spectacular low-light action shots, even with the telephoto set to 6x zoom (see below).





OnePlus 13 telephoto (6x, Action Mode, Clear Burst)



OnePlus 13 ultrawide



OnePlus 13 main camera (1x)



OnePlus 13 main camera (2x)



OnePlus 13 telephoto (3x)



OnePlus 13 telephoto (6x)



OnePlus 13 telephoto (10x)



OnePlus 13 telephoto (20x)



OnePlus 13 telephoto (30x)



OnePlus 13 telephoto (60x)



OnePlus 13 ultrawide (night mode)





OnePlus main camera (1x, night mode)



OnePlus telephoto (6x, night mode)







OnePlus 13 ultrawide (macro)







OnePlus 13 selfie camera (portrait mode)



What’s interesting is that the OnePlus 13’s shooters are almost identical to Oppo’s Find X8 Pro’s. Yet, despite using different ISPs (Qualcomm vs. MediaTek) both phones take very similar pictures. This really speaks to Oppo’s imaging expertise, which – combined with Haselblad’s color science – continues to benefit OnePlus. As such, the OnePlus 13 cameras easily match or surpass Google, Samsung, and Apple’s best.



Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...

