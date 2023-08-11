Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 And Z Fold5 Review: The Folding Phones To Beat
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 And Z Fold5 - Still The Best Foldables On The Market
|Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip5 - Starting at $999
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 is an excellent foldable handset that improves over its predecessor with larger 3.4-inch cover screen and a more powerful processor platform.
|
|
|Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold5 - Starting at $1,799
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 is still the best folding phone available in the US, but it's updates are more iterative than revolutionary.
|
|
On July 26 in Seoul (South Korea), Samsung launched its latest folding phones – the Galaxy Z Flip5 ($999) and Galaxy Z Fold5 ($1799), alongside new watches and tablet devices. As we mentioned in our hands-on article and video, these new foldable handsets are mostly evolutionary, incremental updates to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4.
Both folding phones benefit from revamped, fold-flat hinges along with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and the Z Flip5 also gains a much larger cover screen (3.4 inches), plus double the base storage (256GB). The overall design, displays, cameras, batteries, and charging speeds remain unchanged from last year's models, however. And, besides the new cover display experience and a few other tweaks, the software is mostly unchanged too.
What is different this year is that both the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 now have fresh competition in the US from the Moto Razr+ (2023) and Google Pixel Fold, respectively. So, are Samsung’s refined foldable handsets still the best option? We’ve been using these devices for a couple weeks now – alongside their competitors – and this is our full review. Let’s focus on what’s changed, and how these new handsets fare vs. new entrants in the market.
Both folding phones benefit from revamped, fold-flat hinges along with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and the Z Flip5 also gains a much larger cover screen (3.4 inches), plus double the base storage (256GB). The overall design, displays, cameras, batteries, and charging speeds remain unchanged from last year's models, however. And, besides the new cover display experience and a few other tweaks, the software is mostly unchanged too.
What is different this year is that both the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 now have fresh competition in the US from the Moto Razr+ (2023) and Google Pixel Fold, respectively. So, are Samsung’s refined foldable handsets still the best option? We’ve been using these devices for a couple weeks now – alongside their competitors – and this is our full review. Let’s focus on what’s changed, and how these new handsets fare vs. new entrants in the market.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 Hardware And Design
The design differences between Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 vs. last year’s Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 can be counted on one hand. Both now match the competition and close without a gap between their two halves, thanks to redesigned fold-flat hinges. That’s a major improvement since it makes them both about 2 mm thinner when shut and less prone to gathering dust, lint, and other debris.
The next significant update is with the Z Flip5’s cover screen. It’s now a mostly square 3.4-inch panel that spans almost the entire cover now. Obviously, it’s much roomier than the Z Flip4’s postage stamp-sized 1.9-inch outer display. However, unlike the slightly larger 3.6-inch cover screen found on the Moto Razr+ (2023), the Z Flip5’s bezels are thicker, and instead of the twin shooters jutting through the display, there’s half a notch around them.
Besides the new fold-flat hinge, you can also tell the Z Fold5 apart from the Z Fold4 by the location of the LED flash. Instead of being placed within the camera pod below the three shooters it’s been moved to the right of the camera bump, next to the top-most lens. And if you think we’re getting into the weeds here, that’s because we are. In fact, cosmetic differences between the previous gen and the Fold5 are few.
Oh yeah, the Z Fold5 is also 10g lighter than the Z Fold4 (253g vs. 263g), so there’s that. Everything else on these folding phones is pretty much identical to their predecessors. The Z Flip5 packs the same 6.7-inch main screen as the Z Flip4, and the Z Fold5’s 6.2-inch outer and 7.6-inch inner displays are identical to last year’s. And despite the improved fold-flat hinge, the crease is still there.
Build quality remains top notch with these foldables. The Samsung Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 use the same Armor Aluminum frame as their predecessors, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 surfaces all around. Both phones also maintain their IPx8 rating, making them water – but not dust – resistant. While the Pixel Fold is also rated IPx8, the Razr+ (2023) boasts an IP52 rating that combines dust and splash resistance. Keep this in mind if you’re around a lot of dust.
The layout for the buttons, openings, and ports is also identical to last year’s. When open, both foldable handsets feature a volume rocker and power/lock key (which doubles a capacitive fingerprint sensor) on the right side; a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and mics along the bottom edge; a SIM tray and mmWave antenna window on the left; plus additional mics on top – and in the case of the Z Fold5, an extra speaker port.
One important change worth mentioning is with the Z Fold5’s optional S Pen case, which is a whopping 8 mm (27%) slimmer than before, thanks to a thinner stylus. For reference, Samsung’s Galaxy A54 is about 8 mm thick, so that’s pretty significant. This new slim case is available in fun colors, including the Icy Blue and lime colorway that came with our review unit. It reminds us of the Ocean Blue and yellow Galaxy Note 9 from 2018.
Speaking of colorways, the Z Flip5 comes in Mint (our review unit), Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. The Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue (our review unit), Phantom Black, and Cream. Samsung also sells additional hues on its website, including Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow for the Z Flip5, plus Blue and Gray for the Z Fold5. These exclusive colors are paired with a matte black frame and matte black camera pod, making for a striking combination.
Before we continue, don't miss our hands-on video:
Before we continue, don't miss our hands-on video:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Specs And Features
|Processing and 5G Platform
|Qualcomm
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + integrated Snapdragon X70 5G Modem
|Display
|6.7"
FHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 2640x1080 resolution, 1-120Hz, HDR10+ - 3.4"
AMOLED 720x748 resolution, 60Hz
|Memory
|8GB
|Storage
|256/512
UFS 4.0
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|12MP f/1.8 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 123º Ultra-Wide
|Front-Facing Cameras
|10MP
f/2.2
|Video Recording
|Up to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|3700
mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
|OS
|Android 13 With
One UI 5.1.1
|Dimensions
|Unfolded:
165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm - Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm
|Weight
|187 grams
|Connectivity
|802.11ax
Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and
mmWave)
|Colors
|Mint, Graphite,
Cream, Lavender, Blue, Gray, Green, Yellow
|Pricing
|Find
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5 @ Amazon, Starting at $999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Specs And Features
|Processing and 5G Platform
|Qualcomm
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + integrated Snapdragon X70 5G Modem
|Display
|7.6"
LTPO AMOLED, 2176x1812 resolution, 1-120Hz, HDR10+ - 6.2' LTPO
AMOLED 2316x904 resolution, 48-120Hz
|Memory
|12GB
|Storage
|256/512/1024GB
UFS 4.0
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|50MP f/1.8 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 123º Ultra-Wide - 10MP f/2.4 3x Telephoto OIS, PDAF
|Front-Facing Cameras
|10MP
f/2.2 - 4MP f/1.8 under display
|Video Recording
|Up to 8k @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 1080p slow-mo
|Battery
|4400
mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
|OS
|Android 13 With
One UI 5.1.1
|Dimensions
|Unfolded:
154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm - Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm
|Weight
|253 grams
|Connectivity
|802.11ax
Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and
mmWave)
|Colors
|Icy Blue,
Phantom Black, Cream, Blue, Gray
|Pricing
|Find
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5 @ Amazon, Starting at $1,799
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 Display Quality
The big news this year is with the Galaxy Z Flip5’s larger cover screen. You now get a 3.4-inch (720 x 748 pixels, 306ppi) 60Hz Super AMOLED panel that’s almost square and spans the entire cover. It’s not as sharp as the 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels, 413ppi) 144Hz OLED display on the Moto Razr+ (2023) and the bezels are thicker. But instead of using punch holes for the twin 12MP shooters, the Z Flip5 features a half notch around them.
At 1600 nits peak, the Z Flip5’s cover screen is also brighter than the Razr+ (2023)’s, which tops out at 1100 nits. No matter what, It’s a huge improvement over the Z Flip4’s diminutive 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels, 302ppi) Super AMOLED panel. The Z Flip5’s main display is the same 6.7-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels, 425ppi,) folding LTPO AMOLED panel as last year, with the same 22:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
At 1600 nits peak, the Z Flip5’s cover screen is also brighter than the Razr+ (2023)’s, which tops out at 1100 nits. No matter what, It’s a huge improvement over the Z Flip4’s diminutive 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels, 302ppi) Super AMOLED panel. The Z Flip5’s main display is the same 6.7-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels, 425ppi,) folding LTPO AMOLED panel as last year, with the same 22:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
Ditto the Z Fold5’s outer and inner screens, which carry over virtually unchanged from the Z Fold4. These consist of a 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904 pixels. 402ppi) LTPO AMOLED cover display with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, plus a 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812 pixels, 374ppi, HDR10+) folding LTPO AMOLED main panel with a 21.6:18 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1750 nits peak brightness (up from 1200 nits last year).
While the Z Flip5’s main screen and the Z Fold5’s outer display both have center punch holes for their respective 10MP selfie cameras, Samsung keeps insisting on using a first-generation 4MP UDC (under display camera) beneath the Z Fold5’s inner screen. Not only does this shooter deliver subpar image quality, but it’s often visible under the display. It seems that we’d be better off with just another standard 10MP selfie camera here.
While the Z Flip5’s main screen and the Z Fold5’s outer display both have center punch holes for their respective 10MP selfie cameras, Samsung keeps insisting on using a first-generation 4MP UDC (under display camera) beneath the Z Fold5’s inner screen. Not only does this shooter deliver subpar image quality, but it’s often visible under the display. It seems that we’d be better off with just another standard 10MP selfie camera here.
As you’d expect from Samsung, these AMOLED screens are superb. Colors are vibrant, blacks are deep, and viewing angles are excellent. Plus they are bright enough to read in direct sunlight, and unlike Google’s PixelFold, they are able to maintain peak brightness for more than a minute or two. If we have one complaint, it’s with the Z Fold5’s awkwardly tall and narrow cover screen. Here, we'd have to say we prefer the Pixel Fold’s passport-like form factor, though this is a subjective opinion.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 Camera Performance And Image Quality
Imaging performance on Samsung’s latest folding phones is a bit of a mixed bag, especially with the Galaxy Z Flip5. The bad news is that both the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 pack the same exact shooters as their predecessors, some of which are getting a bit long in the tooth. But the good news is that both foldable handsets now benefit from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s mighty Spectra ISP (Image Sensing Processor), which brings noticeable improvements, especially in low light.
Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...