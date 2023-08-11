CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 And Z Fold5 Review: The Folding Phones To Beat

by Myriam JoireFriday, August 11, 2023, 02:40 PM EDT


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 And Z Fold5 - Still The Best Foldables On The Market

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 01

 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 - Starting at $999
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 is an excellent foldable handset that improves over its predecessor with larger 3.4-inch cover screen and a more powerful processor platform.

Product Pros
  • Large 3.4-inch cover screen
  • Fold-flat hinge, no gap
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • 256GB base storage
  • Polished cover screen widgets
    Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh
    ×Fast 80W charging and included plug
    ×Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    ×Alert slider is back
Product Cons
  • No camera upgrades
  • Middling battery life
  • No charger in the box
  • Confusing Android app cover display experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 - Starting at $1,799
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 is still the best folding phone available in the US, but it's updates are more iterative than revolutionary.

Product Pros
  • Fold-flat hinge, no gap
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Polished multi-window features
    Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh
    ×Fast 80W charging and included plug
    ×Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    ×Alert slider is back
Product Cons
  • Awkward tall and narrow form factor
  • No camera upgrades
  • Middling battery life
  • No charger in the box
On July 26 in Seoul (South Korea), Samsung launched its latest folding phones – the Galaxy Z Flip5 ($999) and Galaxy Z Fold5 ($1799), alongside new watches and tablet devices. As we mentioned in our hands-on article and video, these new foldable handsets are mostly evolutionary, incremental updates to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4.

Both folding phones benefit from revamped, fold-flat hinges along with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and the Z Flip5 also gains a much larger cover screen (3.4 inches), plus double the base storage (256GB). The overall design, displays, cameras, batteries, and charging speeds remain unchanged from last year's models, however. And, besides the new cover display experience and a few other tweaks, the software is mostly unchanged too.

What is different this year is that both the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 now have fresh competition in the US from the Moto Razr+ (2023) and Google Pixel Fold, respectively. So, are Samsung’s refined foldable handsets still the best option? We’ve been using these devices for a couple weeks now – alongside their competitors – and this is our full review. Let’s focus on what’s changed, and how these new handsets fare vs. new entrants in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 Hardware And Design

The design differences between Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 vs. last year’s Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 can be counted on one hand. Both now match the competition and close without a gap between their two halves, thanks to redesigned fold-flat hinges. That’s a major improvement since it makes them both about 2 mm thinner when shut and less prone to gathering dust, lint, and other debris.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 03
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 new 3.4-inch cover screen

The next significant update is with the Z Flip5’s cover screen. It’s now a mostly square 3.4-inch panel that spans almost the entire cover now. Obviously, it’s much roomier than the Z Flip4’s postage stamp-sized 1.9-inch outer display. However, unlike the slightly larger 3.6-inch cover screen found on the Moto Razr+ (2023), the Z Flip5’s bezels are thicker, and instead of the twin shooters jutting through the display, there’s half a notch around them.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 partially folded

Besides the new fold-flat hinge, you can also tell the Z Fold5 apart from the Z Fold4 by the location of the LED flash. Instead of being placed within the camera pod below the three shooters it’s been moved to the right of the camera bump, next to the top-most lens. And if you think we’re getting into the weeds here, that’s because we are. In fact, cosmetic differences between the previous gen and the Fold5 are few.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 05
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 closed - no gap!

Oh yeah, the Z Fold5 is also 10g lighter than the Z Fold4 (253g vs. 263g), so there’s that. Everything else on these folding phones is pretty much identical to their predecessors. The Z Flip5 packs the same 6.7-inch main screen as the Z Flip4, and the Z Fold5’s 6.2-inch outer and 7.6-inch inner displays are identical to last year’s. And despite the improved fold-flat hinge, the crease is still there.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 19
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 cover display

Build quality remains top notch with these foldables. The Samsung Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 use the same Armor Aluminum frame as their predecessors, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 surfaces all around. Both phones also maintain their IPx8 rating, making them water – but not dust – resistant. While the Pixel Fold is also rated IPx8, the Razr+ (2023) boasts an IP52 rating that combines dust and splash resistance. Keep this in mind if you’re around a lot of dust.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 30
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 partially closed

The layout for the buttons, openings, and ports is also identical to last year’s. When open, both foldable handsets feature a volume rocker and power/lock key (which doubles a capacitive fingerprint sensor) on the right side; a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and mics along the bottom edge; a SIM tray and mmWave antenna window on the left; plus additional mics on top – and in the case of the Z Fold5, an extra speaker port.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 closed - no gap!

One important change worth mentioning is with the Z Fold5’s optional S Pen case, which is a whopping 8 mm (27%) slimmer than before, thanks to a thinner stylus. For reference, Samsung’s Galaxy A54 is about 8 mm thick, so that’s pretty significant. This new slim case is available in fun colors, including the Icy Blue and lime colorway that came with our review unit. It reminds us of the Ocean Blue and yellow Galaxy Note 9 from 2018.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 58
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 S Pen case

Speaking of colorways, the Z Flip5 comes in Mint (our review unit), Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. The Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue (our review unit), Phantom Black, and Cream. Samsung also sells additional hues on its website, including Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow for the Z Flip5, plus Blue and Gray for the Z Fold5. These exclusive colors are paired with a matte black frame and matte black camera pod, making for a striking combination.

Before we continue, don't miss our hands-on video:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Specs And Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + integrated Snapdragon X70 5G Modem
Display 6.7" FHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 2640x1080 resolution, 1-120Hz, HDR10+ - 3.4" AMOLED 720x748 resolution, 60Hz
Memory 8GB
Storage 256/512 UFS 4.0
Rear-Facing Cameras 12MP f/1.8 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 123º Ultra-Wide
Front-Facing Cameras 10MP f/2.2
Video Recording Up to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo
Battery 3700 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
OS Android 13 With One UI 5.1.1
Dimensions Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm - Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm
Weight 187 grams
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Blue, Gray, Green, Yellow
Pricing Find Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5 @ Amazon, Starting at $999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Specs And Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + integrated Snapdragon X70 5G Modem
Display 7.6" LTPO AMOLED, 2176x1812 resolution, 1-120Hz, HDR10+ - 6.2' LTPO AMOLED 2316x904 resolution, 48-120Hz
Memory 12GB
Storage 256/512/1024GB UFS 4.0
Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP f/1.8 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 123º Ultra-Wide - 10MP f/2.4 3x Telephoto OIS, PDAF
Front-Facing Cameras 10MP f/2.2 - 4MP f/1.8 under display
Video Recording Up to 8k @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 1080p slow-mo
Battery 4400 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
OS Android 13 With One UI 5.1.1
Dimensions Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm - Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm
Weight 253 grams
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Blue, Gray
Pricing Find Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5 @ Amazon, Starting at $1,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 Display Quality

The big news this year is with the Galaxy Z Flip5’s larger cover screen. You now get a 3.4-inch (720 x 748 pixels, 306ppi) 60Hz Super AMOLED panel that’s almost square and spans the entire cover. It’s not as sharp as the 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels, 413ppi) 144Hz OLED display on the Moto Razr+ (2023) and the bezels are thicker. But instead of using punch holes for the twin 12MP shooters, the Z Flip5 features a half notch around them.

At 1600 nits peak, the Z Flip5’s cover screen is also brighter than the Razr+ (2023)’s, which tops out at 1100 nits. No matter what, It’s a huge improvement over the Z Flip4’s diminutive 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels, 302ppi) Super AMOLED panel. The Z Flip5’s main display is the same 6.7-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels, 425ppi,) folding LTPO AMOLED panel as last year, with the same 22:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 15
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 cover screen

Ditto the Z Fold5’s outer and inner screens, which carry over virtually unchanged from the Z Fold4. These consist of a 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904 pixels. 402ppi) LTPO AMOLED cover display with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, plus a 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812 pixels, 374ppi, HDR10+) folding LTPO AMOLED main panel with a 21.6:18 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1750 nits peak brightness (up from 1200 nits last year).

While the Z Flip5’s main screen and the Z Fold5’s outer display both have center punch holes for their respective 10MP selfie cameras, Samsung keeps insisting on using a first-generation 4MP UDC (under display camera) beneath the Z Fold5’s inner screen. Not only does this shooter deliver subpar image quality, but it’s often visible under the display. It seems that we’d be better off with just another standard 10MP selfie camera here.
 
Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 38
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 under display camera

As you’d expect from Samsung, these AMOLED screens are superb. Colors are vibrant, blacks are deep, and viewing angles are excellent. Plus they are bright enough to read in direct sunlight, and unlike Google’s PixelFold, they are able to maintain peak brightness for more than a minute or two. If we have one complaint, it’s with the Z Fold5’s awkwardly tall and narrow cover screen. Here, we'd have to say we prefer the Pixel Fold’s passport-like form factor, though this is a subjective opinion.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 Camera Performance And Image Quality

Imaging performance on Samsung’s latest folding phones is a bit of a mixed bag, especially with the Galaxy Z Flip5. The bad news is that both the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 pack the same exact shooters as their predecessors, some of which are getting a bit long in the tooth. But the good news is that both foldable handsets now benefit from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s mighty Spectra ISP (Image Sensing Processor), which brings noticeable improvements, especially in low light.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 16
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera pod

While the Z Flip5 takes slightly better photos and videos than Moto’s Razr+ (2023), it can’t match Oppo’s Find N2 Flip with its 50MP main sensor, MariSilicon X imaging chip, and Hasselblad color science. The Z Fold5 captures photos and videos that are very similar to the Galaxy S23/S23+. That’s pretty decent, but Google’s Pixel Fold has the edge over the Z Fold5 when it comes to picture quality. It’s simply no contest, especially when zooming.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 sample 01
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Ultrawide

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 sample 02
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (1x)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 sample 03
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (2x zoom)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 sample 04
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (3x zoom)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 sample 05
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (5x zoom)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 sample 06
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (10x zoom)

On the Z Flip5, you’ll find a 12MP f/1.8 1.8-micron main sensor with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 1.12-micron 123-degree ultrawide lens, and a 10MP f/2.2 1.22-micron selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Z Fold5 boasts a 50MP f/1.8 1.0-micron main shooter with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 1.12-micron 123-degree ultrawide, a 10MP f/2.4 1.0-micron 3x telephoto with PDAF and OIS, and a 10MP f/2.2 1.22-micron selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 sample 36
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Ultrawide (Night Mode)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 sample 35
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (Night Mode)

There’s also that lackluster 4MP f/1.8 2.0-micron UDC (under display camera) inside the Z Fold5. Otherwise, these shooters deliver lovely photos and videos in a broad range of conditions, with accurate exposure and colors. Low-light performance is generally solid, and selfies look great. The Z Flip5 doesn’t quite match the Z Fold5 on dynamic range, but that’s to be expected.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 sample 46
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Portrait Mode, Main Shooter (L) vs. Selfie Camera (R)

One area where the Z Flip5 falls short is zooming. The lack of a telephoto lens or high pixel-count main sensor means that any magnification beyond 4x results in a noticeable loss of detail. By comparison, with its dedicated 3x telephoto, the Z Fold5 can zoom up to 10x before image quality begins to suffer. Meanwhile, thanks to its 5x telephoto and Super Res Zoom algorithm, the Pixel Fold achieves 20x magnification without trouble.

Galaxy Z Flip5 Fold5 33
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 camera pod

Shooting modes are standard Samsung, and include portrait, portrait video (1080p 30fps), night, panorama, food, ultra steady (up to 4k 60fps), HDR10+ (up to 4k 60fps), pro (manual), pro video (up to 4k 60/30/24fps), slow motion (1080p 240fps), super slow motion (720p 960fps), hyperlapse (4k/1080p 30fps), Single Take, and Director’s View. The Z Fold5 also supports pro video at 8k 30/24fps video and 1080p 120fps, plus portrait video at 4k 30fps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 01
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Ultrawide

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 02
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Main Camera (1x)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 06
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Main Camera (2x Zoom)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 03
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto (3x zoom)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 04
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto (5x Zoom)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 05
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto (10x zoom)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 08
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto (30x zoom)

Stabilized video is captured at up to 4k 60fps (8k 30fps on the Z Fold5) with stereo or 360 audio – the latter via Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro. In addition, Samsung’s Camera Assistant app lets you fine tune camera settings, and Samsung’s Expert RAW app (Z Fold5 only) enables additional pro features plus astrophotography. Finally, the Z Fold5 includes a 50MP option that bypasses 4-in-1 pixel binning (the default 12.5MP mode) on the main shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 39
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Ultrawide (Night Mode)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 38
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Main Camera (Night Mode)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 37
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto Camera (3x, Night Mode)

Like its predecessors, the Z Flip5 brings some unique camera features to the table. It supports landscape video recording (16:9, 1080p 60fps/30fps) when holding the phone vertically, which is pretty neat. Combine this with Flex Mode and the (half open) handset becomes its own tripod. More on Flex Mode later. You can also mirror the viewfinder on the cover screen to take higher quality selfies or to show others what you’re shooting.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 sample 48
Galaxy Z Fold5 Portrait Mode, Main Shooter (L) vs. Selfie Camera (C) vs. Under Display Camera (R)

Obviously, the Z Flip5 can also capture photos and videos when closed. Simply double-press the power / lock key and the viewfinder appears on the cover display. Swipe left or right to switch between portrait, photo, and video modes, tap on the icon to access basic settings, and pinch to zoom and switch between the main and ultrawide shooters. Tap the display or press the volume rocker to take a photo or video. It’s all simple and intuitive, and mainstream users will appreciate it.

Next up: audio, performance, and battery life...
