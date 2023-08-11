Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 And Z Fold5 Review: The Folding Phones To Beat

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 And Z Fold5 - Still The Best Foldables On The Market



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 - Starting at $999

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 is an excellent foldable handset that improves over its predecessor with larger 3.4-inch cover screen and a more powerful processor platform.







Large 3.4-inch cover screen

Fold-flat hinge, no gap

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

256GB base storage

Polished cover screen widgets

No camera upgrades
Middling battery life
No charger in the box
Confusing Android app cover display experience

Middling battery life

No charger in the box

Confusing Android app cover display experience







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 - Starting at $1,799

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 is still the best folding phone available in the US, but it's updates are more iterative than revolutionary.







Fold-flat hinge, no gap

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Polished multi-window features

Awkward tall and narrow form factor
No camera upgrades
Middling battery life
No charger in the box

No camera upgrades

Middling battery life

No charger in the box





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 Hardware And Design

The design differences between Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 vs. last year’s Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 can be counted on one hand. Both now match the competition and close without a gap between their two halves, thanks to redesigned fold-flat hinges. That’s a major improvement since it makes them both about 2 mm thinner when shut and less prone to gathering dust, lint, and other debris.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 new 3.4-inch cover screen



The next significant update is with the Z Flip5’s cover screen. It’s now a mostly square 3.4-inch panel that spans almost the entire cover now. Obviously, it’s much roomier than the Z Flip4’s postage stamp-sized 1.9-inch outer display. However, unlike the slightly larger 3.6-inch cover screen found on the Moto Razr+ (2023) , the Z Flip5’s bezels are thicker, and instead of the twin shooters jutting through the display, there’s half a notch around them.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 partially folded



Besides the new fold-flat hinge, you can also tell the Z Fold5 apart from the Z Fold4 by the location of the LED flash. Instead of being placed within the camera pod below the three shooters it’s been moved to the right of the camera bump, next to the top-most lens. And if you think we’re getting into the weeds here, that’s because we are. In fact, cosmetic differences between the previous gen and the Fold5 are few.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 closed - no gap!



Oh yeah, the Z Fold5 is also 10g lighter than the Z Fold4 (253g vs. 263g), so there’s that. Everything else on these folding phones is pretty much identical to their predecessors. The Z Flip5 packs the same 6.7-inch main screen as the Z Flip4, and the Z Fold5’s 6.2-inch outer and 7.6-inch inner displays are identical to last year’s. And despite the improved fold-flat hinge, the crease is still there.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 cover display



Build quality remains top notch with these foldables. The Samsung Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 use the same Armor Aluminum frame as their predecessors, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 surfaces all around. Both phones also maintain their IPx8 rating, making them water – but not dust – resistant. While the Pixel Fold is also rated IPx8, the Razr+ (2023) boasts an IP52 rating that combines dust and splash resistance. Keep this in mind if you’re around a lot of dust.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 partially closed



The layout for the buttons, openings, and ports is also identical to last year’s. When open, both foldable handsets feature a volume rocker and power/lock key (which doubles a capacitive fingerprint sensor) on the right side; a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and mics along the bottom edge; a SIM tray and mmWave antenna window on the left; plus additional mics on top – and in the case of the Z Fold5, an extra speaker port.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 closed - no gap!



One important change worth mentioning is with the Z Fold5’s optional S Pen case, which is a whopping 8 mm (27%) slimmer than before, thanks to a thinner stylus. For reference, Samsung’s Galaxy A54 is about 8 mm thick, so that’s pretty significant. This new slim case is available in fun colors, including the Icy Blue and lime colorway that came with our review unit. It reminds us of the Ocean Blue and yellow Galaxy Note 9 from 2018.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 S Pen case



Speaking of colorways, the Z Flip5 comes in Mint (our review unit), Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. The Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue (our review unit), Phantom Black, and Cream. Samsung also sells additional hues on its website, including Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow for the Z Flip5, plus Blue and Gray for the Z Fold5. These exclusive colors are paired with a matte black frame and matte black camera pod, making for a striking combination.



Before we continue, don't miss our hands-on video:





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Specs And Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + integrated Snapdragon X70 5G Modem

Display 6.7" FHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 2640x1080 resolution, 1-120Hz, HDR10+ - 3.4" AMOLED 720x748 resolution, 60Hz

Memory 8GB

Storage 256/512 UFS 4.0

Rear-Facing Cameras 12 MP f/1.8 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 123º Ultra-Wide Front-Facing Cameras 10MP f/2.2

Video Recording U p to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 3700 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

OS Android 13 With One UI 5.1.1

Dimensions Unfolded: 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm - Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm

Weight 187 grams Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Blue, Gray, Green, Yellow

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Specs And Features

Processing and 5G Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + integrated Snapdragon X70 5G Modem

Display 7.6" LTPO AMOLED, 2176x1812 resolution, 1-120Hz, HDR10+ - 6.2' LTPO AMOLED 2316x904 resolution, 48-120Hz

Memory 12GB

Storage 256/512/1024GB UFS 4.0

Rear-Facing Cameras 50 MP f/1.8 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 12MP f/2.2 123º Ultra-Wide - 10MP f/2.4 3x Telephoto OIS, PDAF Front-Facing Cameras 10MP f/2.2 - 4MP f/1.8 under display

Video Recording U p to 8k @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4400 mAh, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

OS Android 13 With One UI 5.1.1

Dimensions Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm - Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm

Weight 253 grams Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Blue, Gray

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 Display Quality

The big news this year is with the Galaxy Z Flip5’s larger cover screen. You now get a 3.4-inch (720 x 748 pixels, 306ppi) 60Hz Super AMOLED panel that’s almost square and spans the entire cover. It’s not as sharp as the 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels, 413ppi) 144Hz OLED display on the Moto Razr+ (2023) and the bezels are thicker. But instead of using punch holes for the twin 12MP shooters, the Z Flip5 features a half notch around them.



At 1600 nits peak, the Z Flip5’s cover screen is also brighter than the Razr+ (2023)’s, which tops out at 1100 nits. No matter what, It’s a huge improvement over the Z Flip4’s diminutive 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels, 302ppi) Super AMOLED panel. The Z Flip5’s main display is the same 6.7-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels, 425ppi,) folding LTPO AMOLED panel as last year, with the same 22:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 cover screen



Ditto the Z Fold5’s outer and inner screens, which carry over virtually unchanged from the Z Fold4. These consist of a 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904 pixels. 402ppi) LTPO AMOLED cover display with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, plus a 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812 pixels, 374ppi, HDR10+) folding LTPO AMOLED main panel with a 21.6:18 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1750 nits peak brightness (up from 1200 nits last year).



While the Z Flip5’s main screen and the Z Fold5’s outer display both have center punch holes for their respective 10MP selfie cameras, Samsung keeps insisting on using a first-generation 4MP UDC (under display camera) beneath the Z Fold5’s inner screen. Not only does this shooter deliver subpar image quality, but it’s often visible under the display. It seems that we’d be better off with just another standard 10MP selfie camera here.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 under display camera



As you’d expect from Samsung, these AMOLED screens are superb. Colors are vibrant, blacks are deep, and viewing angles are excellent. Plus they are bright enough to read in direct sunlight, and unlike Google’s PixelFold , they are able to maintain peak brightness for more than a minute or two. If we have one complaint, it’s with the Z Fold5’s awkwardly tall and narrow cover screen. Here, we'd have to say we prefer the Pixel Fold’s passport-like form factor, though this is a subjective opinion.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 Camera Performance And Image Quality

Imaging performance on Samsung’s latest folding phones is a bit of a mixed bag, especially with the Galaxy Z Flip5. The bad news is that both the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 pack the same exact shooters as their predecessors, some of which are getting a bit long in the tooth. But the good news is that both foldable handsets now benefit from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s mighty Spectra ISP (Image Sensing Processor), which brings noticeable improvements, especially in low light.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera pod



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Ultrawide





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (1x)





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (2x zoom)



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (3x zoom)





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (5x zoom)





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (10x zoom)





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Ultrawide (Night Mode)





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Main Camera (Night Mode)



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Portrait Mode, Main Shooter (L) vs. Selfie Camera (R)



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 camera pod



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Ultrawide





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Main Camera (1x)





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Main Camera (2x Zoom)



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto (3x zoom)





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto (5x Zoom)





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto (10x zoom)





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto (30x zoom)





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Ultrawide (Night Mode)





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Main Camera (Night Mode)



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Telephoto Camera (3x, Night Mode)



Galaxy Z Fold5 Portrait Mode, Main Shooter (L) vs. Selfie Camera (C) vs. Under Display Camera (R)

