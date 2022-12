MSI GT77 Titan Gaming Laptop Review: Performance Supremacy

The MSI GT77 Titan's chassis is built from a combination of aluminum and polycarbonate, except for the lid which is made of machined aluminum. The lid has a single MSI Dragon logo embedded at the top center, and due to the gaming / enthusiast target audience of this machine, that logo also features integrated RGB lighting for a bit of bling. The polycarbonate body has a premium, soft-touch feel to it, although it does pick up fingerprints fairly easily, so you’ll want to keep the microfiber cloth included with the system handy. There's minimal flex to the lid and perimeter of the chassis, the overall build feels solid, and the materials all work well together.Although it's nothing like the massive, boxy cinder-block gaming notebooks of yesteryear, the MSI GT77 Titan is a rather large machine. Its sizable footprint is a result of the 17.3" display and decision to mount the hinges on top of the machine rather than the back. On the plus side, this design makes room for additional venting on the rear and leaves plenty of room on the sides for ports. For a desktop replacement notebook, having plenty of connectivity is important, so we are good with this design decision. The hinges are sturdy and the display stays in place at any angle. There's a fair amount of resistance, but the display swings open smoothly and can be opened with one hand. At 7.2 pounds, this machine also stays put without sliding around when opening one-handed, but you'll certainly feel it if you're going to be carrying the machine around all day.The 1080p display on the MSI GT77 Titan we tested is ideal for gaming, but higher resolution options are also available. Our machine had a 17-inch panel with a Full HD 1080p resolution and ultra-fast 360Hz refresh rate. While the 1080p resolution might be a little low by today’s standards, especially considering the RTX 3080 Ti in this beast, the display is large enough that Windows doesn't need to scale any elements at all, so users can enjoy all of that resolution without any window scaling issues which Microsoft can’t seem to get right yet (although the situation gets better with every update).If this display has an Achilles’ heal, it is its 200 nits of maximum brightness. That brightness level is fine in most indoor scenarios, but won't do particularly well in direct sunlight. That's most likely not a concern with a machine like the GT77 Titan though, and in our brightly-lit office, we did not have to max out the brightness on the display to enjoy it. In terms of color accuracy, contrast, uniformity and viewing angles, there's nothing to complain about. The panel in this machine works very well.Just above the display panel is somewhat disappointing 720p IR webcam with Windows Hello support. It’s perfectly adequate, but with the ubiquity of video conferences nowadays, we would like to see high-quality 1080p webcams become the norm.On the audio front, MSI outfits the GT77 Titan a quad-speaker design tuned by Dynadio, featuring dual down-firing woofers. They're not going to compete with any standalone speaker setups, but the layout and tuning sound exceptionally good for a laptop and are clearly a notch above most other systems of this type. Bass, while prevalent, won't shake the walls, but mids are good and the highs are crisp. The speakers in this machine are perfect for teleconferencing or media consumption, but hardcore gamers will still probably want a headset or external speaker setup.The keyboard in the MSI GT77 Titan is designed and built by Steel Series and it feature real Cherry mechanical key switches. The GT77 Titan's keyboard is phenomenal, and because of the machine's size, there is also a discrete number pad available. About the only complaint is a bit of flex in the deck when mashing away, but we doubt it’ll be an issue for most people. The keyboard also has per-key RGB lighting and all the lighting can be managed in the bundled Steelseries software. The trackpad is decently sized, but lacks discrete integrated buttons. It works well for productivity tasks and does a good job with palm rejection and gesture recognition, but gamers will still want to use dedicated mouse.MSI equips the GT77 Titan with two Type-C (USB / DP / Thunderbolt 4) ports, three Type-A USB3.2 Gen2 ports, an SD Express Card Reader, and HDMI ports (8K @ 60Hz / 4K @ 120Hz), a Mini-DisplayPort, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an RJ45 jack for the on-board 2.5G network controller.The left side of the machine is home to the rectangular power jack for the included 280 Watt AC adapter, two USB-A ports, the card reader slot, and the 3.5mm audio jack. And the right side houses another USB-A port, dual USB-C ports, the mini-DP and HDMI outputs, and the RJ45 port. There’s also venting on both sides (and along the back and bottom).The venting on the sides of the GT77 Titan will exhaust hot air directly onto hands that might be positioned nearby when using an external mouse, regardless of being a lefty or a righty, but most of the warm air exhaust exits through the rear or towards the back of the machine, so it was never a problem for us.