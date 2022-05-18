Razer Blade 17 Review: A Slim RTX 3080 Ti Mobile Gaming Weapon

This iteration of the Razer Blade 17 looks virtually identical to its predecessors. Despite its high-performance, gaming roots, the system has an understated aesthetic, with the green, lighted Razer logo in the lid and perhaps the green USB-A ports the only external hint that this machine is something special. The machine has a matte-black anodized finish all around on its aluminum body, that does an OK job resisting fingerprints (nothing holds up perfectly to these Italian meat hooks), with no visible venting anywhere except for the bottom of the system. When resting on a table, the Razer Blade 17 is really nothing but sharp lines all around.



In addition to looking good, the aluminum unibody construction on the system also feels great. The Razer Blade 17 is rigid and exudes a premium feel throughout. The entire chassis measures 0.78" x 10.24" x 15.55 and weighs in at just over 6lbs. This ain’t no XPS 13 or X1 Carbon, but the Razer Blade 17 isn’t particularly massive for a powerful gaming notebook either.











Except for the per-key RBG backlighting, opening the lid doesn’t reveal anything garish or over the top like some other gaming notebooks. The keyboard deck is home to a good-sized keyboard, which is flanked by large speaker grilles on both sides and a large, precision glass touchpad beneath. We found the keyboard to be surprisingly nice to type on and the touch pad is excellent – it does a great job with palm rejection and gesture input. The only niggles we have are that you really have to be precise and glide way to the right side to right-click anything and the angular, beveled edge at the front has some sharp corners. Tracking and tactile feedback with the touchpad are great, though.Underneath those speaker grilles (and some additional ones on the bottom), lurk what is probably the best integrated laptop audio we’ve heard. This system is packing 8-speakers -- 4 tweeters and 4 subwoofers – with support for THX Spatial Audio, which also works when using headphones. The integrated speaker system isn’t going to shake a room, but it outputs high-volume, distortion free audio that sounds surprisingly good for a laptop. Continuing on the audio front, there’s also a pair a microphones built-in, which complement the built-in 1080p webcam. There’s also a Windows Hello compliant IR camera present.That webcam sits above one of the real stars of the show. There are multiple display options available from Razer, including an even higher-refresh rate 1080p panel or a super-tight 144Hz 4K panel . This configuration we have here truly hits the sweet spot in our opinion, though. Our system is outfitted with a 17.3" QHD (2560x1440) 240Hz, G-Sync-compatible display, with 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage. There are relatively small 6mm bezels on sides and each panel individually factory calibrated. For this 17”-class of gaming notebook, the resolution and refresh rate are a perfect fit, and image quality is top notch. Uniformity, saturation, contrast, and viewing angles are great, and that 240Hz refresh rate results in smooth, buttery animations both on the desktop and while gaming. G-Sync support means your games render smoother and tear-free as well.Ports on the machine include (left) a proprietary power port, a RJ45 LAN jack, dual USB-A ports, a USB-C Thunderbolt port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, along with (right) a UHS-II SD Card reader, another USB-C Thunderbolt port, a USB-A port, a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, and lock port. Users won’t be wanting for IO on this system, and there’s also no need for dongles or a separate card reader when on the road, which is another plus.Powering all of this is an 82whr battery. It's not the largest we’ve seen in a gaming notebook (the MSI GE76 Raider has a 99.9whr battery), but it’s beefy enough, especially considering battery life isn’t a top priority on high-power gaming notebooks. To charge that battery and power the Blade, Razer includes a 280 watt power brick. The company employs GaN technology in the brick though, so it is not excessively large or heavy.