Intel NUC 13 Extreme Review: Raptor Canyon Pushes Limits
Intel NUC 13 Extreme Raptor Canyon: A Speed Demon Of A Micro-Tower
|Intel NUC 13 Extreme - Starting at $1179 ($1549 w/ Core i9-13900K)
The new Intel NUC 13 Extreme is the fastest, most powerful NUC yet, but it's also the largest.
Intel has consistently updated and upgraded its series of NUC small form factor systems over the years. What started as a niche family of mainstream mini-PCs that featured mobile hardware and would fit in the palm of your hand, expanded and morphed into multiple families of small PCs, which run the gamut from low-power compute sticks to high-performance gaming systems. In its 10th year of existence, Intel is expending the NUC family yet again, with its most powerful system to date – by far – the NUC 13 Extreme.
We’ve looked at a number of previous-gen NUC Extreme systems. Each one was considerably larger than the original 4” square Next Units of Computing that spawned the category, but they remained much more compact and had significantly smaller footprints than anything DIYers could build with off-the-shelf components. The NUC 13 Extreme, however, features a redesigned Compute Element with a full-on desktop socket, along with a new slot backplane, and chassis, that are all larger (and more capable) than previous-gen products. In fact, the NUC 13 Extreme is designed to accommodate graphics cards that are 3-slots wide and up to 12 inches in length. That alone somewhat pushes the boundary of what one would consider “small form factor”, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s take a look at the specs, get inside the NUC 13 Extreme, and then see what it can do...
Intel NUC 13 Extreme "Raptor Canyon" Features & Specifications
Please note that the spec list above is broken into two sections; the top half is dedicated to the NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element itself, and the bottom half to the chassis. Intel plans to sell barebones NUC 13 Extreme kits, which consist of the Compute Element, chassis, and either a Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, or a Core i5-13600K, in addition to the NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element on its own to select partners.
13th Gen Core processors. That socket resides on a compact PCB, with headers and sockets populating both sides, and back-panel IO at the rear. Although the Compute Elements will come pre-populated with 13th Gen Core desktop processors, the motherboards use mobile SO-DIMMs, with support for up to 64GB of RAM at DDR5-5600 speeds. The board also houses a pair of SATA ports, a couple of additional USB headers, RGB lighting headers, and triple M.2 slots (on the backside). Our configuration did not include any RGB lighting, however.
The top front of the chassis is also home to another pair of USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one Gen2x2 USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a lighted power button.
graphics card both exhaust air out the back.
Intel’s NUC Studio software will also be available for the NUC 13 Extreme for users that want to tweak the system or monitor hardware health data from within Windows. We encountered some snags running the current version of the app, but compatibility is in the works.
And with all that said, let’s see how the NUC 13 Extreme performs...