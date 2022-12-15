These 5 Game-Changing Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera Tricks Are Coming To Android Flagships

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 AI- Accelerated Camera Tricks Coming To Android Flagships Soon









At Qualcomm’s annual tech summit in Maui which took place recently, the company introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 , a chip that will soon power the mightiest of Android smartphones. Obviously, this flagship mobile platform delivers a wide array of performance and efficiency improvements, plus cool new features like ray tracing in mobile games. But it’s the processor’s new camera tricks that are most likely to matter to consumers looking for a next-generation Android handset.





Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Reference Device

Keep It level: Auto Horizon Leveling

The first demo I saw at Qualcomm’s summit pitched a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference prototype against an iPhone 14 Pro. Both handsets were mounted next to each-other on a tripod head that could be tilted side-to-side. Each phone was facing the beach and running its camera app while casting its display to a TV via HDMI. I was invited to move the tripod head, and observe the viewfinder in both headsets (mirrored on the TVs above).





Horizon Leveling Demo - Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs. iPhone 14 Pro

While the iPhone 14 Pro behaved like you’d expect – the horizon would tilt in the viewfinder as I moved the tripod head (and both phones) side-to-side – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference device kept the horizon perfectly level. And this was happening in real time at the ISP level. I could wiggle my fingers in front of the lens and see them move in the viewfinder, and even capture photos and videos, all while the horizon was rock steady.





Horizon Leveling Demo: A Closer Look



Fun With Portraits: Bohek Engine Improvements

Portrait mode has been available on handsets for years now. This feature typically keeps faces in focus and blurs the background with various levels of success. It tries to simulate the natural bokeh (background blur) and shallow depth-of-field of the larger aperture lenses used with interchangeable lens cameras. Often the effect uses AI to separate faces or objects from the background, or a second lens / depth sensor to create a depth map of the scene.





Bokeh Engine Demo: No Background Blur



The more accurate this depth map – and the more layered it is – the better the effect, with objects located further away getting progressively more blurred. Some phones let you adjust the amount of background blur and even show this in the viewfinder in real time, while Nokia and others allow you to change the shape of the bokeh (the shape of the filter used to blur the background) to a heart or star instead of the usual circle.





Bokeh Engine Demo: Circular Background Blur



While it's a standard feature these days, portrait mode is usually implemented in software. The effect is especially demanding and power hungry when running in real time in the viewfinder, or when enabled while capturing video (what Apple calls Cinematic Mode). As a result, with last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, Qualcomm introduced a hardware bokeh engine that implements portrait mode in real time at the ISP level.





Bokeh Engine Demo: Heart-Shaped Background Blur

Make It Pop: Semantic Segmentation

Automatic scene detection is nothing new. Smartphones and even standalone cameras have offered this feature for years now, with more sophisticated versions using AI to identify scene content – from people to food to sunsets – and adjust overall color, exposure, and sharpness accordingly. More recent handsets add something called semantic segmentation, which breaks an image into multiple areas (think layers in Photoshop).





Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Semantic Segmentation Examples (Credit: Qualcomm)





Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Semantic Segmentation Layers (Credit: ArcSoft)







Semantic Segmentation Demo: Before (Above) And After (Below) - Skin Blemish Removal













For example, you can now see the benefits of semantic segmentation in the viewfinder in real time, or while recording video. This tech also enables more than just color, exposure, and sharpness adjustments for each layer. Qualcomm’s algorithm can identify and remove blemishes from skin and even reflections in glasses, as you can see above in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference device demo I captured during the summit.

Zoom With Ease: 200MP Sensor Support

Video On Steroids: Quad-Exposure Digital Overlap HDR