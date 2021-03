Intel Core i9-11900K And i5-11600K Review: Rocket Lake-S Liftoff

Core i5-11600K Clocks -- Idle, 1-Core Loaded, All-Cores Loaded



The Intel Core i9-11900K’s and Core i5-11600K’s CPU-Z details are outlined in the images above. Both processors are based on the same stepping / revision, and have the same 125W TDP rating, but they differ in terms of their clocks and core counts (and cache). There’s 80K (48K + 32K) of L1 cache per core, 512K of L2 cache per core, and the larger L3 caches are 16-way set associative. Notice the Core i5 has Hyper-Threaded enabled (like 10th gen parts), so that 6-core processor can handle 12-threads simultaneously. 11th Gen Core i3 and Pentium Gold processors have HT enabled as well, which isn't new for this generation, but is something worth mentioning.