CATEGORIES
home PC Components Graphics/Sound
by Marco ChiappettaWednesday, April 07, 2021, 12:55 PM EDT

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V Review: Tricked-Out

iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V: Ready To Rock

colorful igame 3060 ti hero
NVIDIA’s board partners have released a wide array of GeForce RTX 30 series cards, with various form factors, aesthetics and differentiating features. Some use higher frequencies to entice gamers and enthusiasts, while others are crammed with flashy lighting or over-the-top cooler designs. The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V we’ll be showing you here today seems to target virtually every type of enthusiast. Whether you’re after peak performance or wild aesthetics, this card has you covered. Factory overclocked? Check. User-Addressable RGB lighting? A high-performance cooler? An adjustable, customizable, built-in LCD? Check, check, and check.

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V is one of the wildest, air-cooled GeForces we have come across. And as you’ll see in just a bit, its performance is quite strong too. Take a gander at its main features and specifications below and then we’ll dig in deeper and take a much closer look...

iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V
Specifications & Features
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
GPU Code Name GA104
Manufacturing Process 8nm
CUDA Cores 4864
Core Clock Base:1410MHz; Boost:1665MHz
One-Key OC Base:1410MHz; Boost:1815MHz
Memory Clock 14Gbps
Memory Size 8GB
Memory Bus Width 256 bit
Memory Type GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth 448GB/s
Power Connector 3x8Pin
Power Supply 14+4
TDP 240W
Display Ports 3DP+HDMI
Fans Triple Axial
Heat Pipe Number/Spec 5x8mm
Auto Stop Technology Y
Recommended PSU 600W
Product Size 323x158x60mm (triple slot)
Product Weight 1.7KG(N.W)
Find GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Cards @ Amazon
If you’d like the skinny on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, we recommend checking out our launch coverage. We cover all of the GPU’s specifics in that piece and test one of NVIDIA’s Founder’s Edition models (along with a card from MSI).

To quickly recap, however, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti features the same GA104 as the GeForce RTX 3070, but scaled down a bit to hit a lower price point. The GA104 is fabricated on Samsung’s 8nm NVIDIA custom process, is comprised of approximately 17.4 billion transistors, and has a die size of 392.5mm2. Although the GPU in its full configuration has 48 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM), 38 are enabled on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, versus 46 SMs on the RTX 3070.

There are 128 CUDA cores per SM, for a total of 4,864 cores, 4 Third-Gen Tensor cores per SM (152 total), 38 Second-Gen RT cores, 4,864K of L1 cache / shared memory, and 4,096K of L2 cache. Complementing all of those cores are 80 ROPs and 152 Texture Units. According to NVIDIA’s reference specs, the GPU has a typical Boost clock of 1,665MHz and it is linked to 8GB of standard GDDR6 memory (not the GDDR6X of the RTX 3080/3090) via a 256-bit memory interface, which offers up to 448GB/s of peak bandwidth. The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V is capable of much higher boost clocks when in its OC mode, though.

colorful igame 3060 ti front
colorful igame 3060 ti back

In its stock configuration, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V has similar frequencies to NVIDIA’s reference design, but when in OC mode, the typical boost clock is 1,815MHz. During real-world use, however, we saw boost clocks that were usually much higher. Entering OC mode on this card doesn’t take any special magic either. Nested at the top of the case bracket, is a button for simple one-touch overclocking. The button also lighted to indicate that overclocking has been enabled. And there’s really no reason NOT to leave it enabled, unless you’re trying to save a few pennies a year on electricity. This card’s cooler is quiet and capable of keeping temperatures in check whether in OC mode or not.

Speaking of the cooler, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V is outfitted with a large heatsink with a nickel-plated copper vapor chamber, that’s linked to heatsink fins via five 8mm heat-pipes. The vapor chamber makes direct contact with the GPU, but memory and VRM at actively cooled as well. Triple axial fans are mounted above the heatsink and blow air downward on the whole assemble.

colorful igame 3060 ti bottom edge
colorful igame 3060 ti top edge

The fans are nestled in an angular shroud with sharp, aggressive lines all around. The back-side of the card is adorned with a metal heat / reinforcement plate as well, which also has a lighted cut-out off to the side. The whole assembly is relatively large for a 3060 Ti, at 323x158x60mm and three-slots wide.

In addition to the oversized cooler, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V has another stand-out feature along the top edge of the card. Mounted squarely in the middle of the shroud is a small LCD.
igame vulcan lcd

The LCD has a resolution of 480x128 and it rests on a hinge that can rotated 90 degrees so the screen remains visible whether the card is mounted vertically or horizontally. Out of the box, the display shows a stylized “Vulcan” logo, flying through a star field, but it is fully user-customizable as well. A USB cable is included with the card, that can be attached to an open header on a motherboard. And using Colorful’s iGame Center software, users can configure the LCD to display real-time hardware health data, JPGs or animated GIFs. The iGame Center software is also used to adjust the RGB lighting on the card.

colorful igame 3060 ti display
There are triple 8-pin PCI Express power connectors on the card, which – again -- is a lot for a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, along with 14+4 power phases for the GPU and memory. Whether running in stock or overclocked mode, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V will not be starved for power (though more extreme overclocking is still power limited like most other GeForces).

colorful igame 3060 ti bundle
With such an over-the-top card, it’s no surprise Colorful includes some useful goodies with it as well. Along with the card itself, Colorful throws in the aforementioned USB cable to manage the built-in LCD, an cable to sync the card’s lighting to your motherboard, and an adjustable reinforcement stand / bracket, to provide some additional support, minimize sag, and reduce pressure on the card’s PCI Express slot.
colorful igame 3060 ti ports
Similar to the vast majority of RTX 30 series cards we've already evaluated, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V has triple full-sized DisplayPorts (1.4a) and a single HDMI output. And that HDMI port is v2.1 compatible, which enables 4K120P with G-Sync on some of the latest OLED TVs and displays, as well as 8K resolution over a single cable.

Now, what do you say we see how this baby performs?
NEXT PAGE


Tags:  Nvidia, Gaming, GPU, colorful, geforce rtx 3060 ti, igame

Related content

Comments

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment