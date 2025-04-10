Google Pixel 9a Review: Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Google's Pixel 9a Brings Nice Upgrades To The Important Features We Look For In A Phone



Google Pixel 9a - MSRP Starting A $499

Google’s Pixel 9a is its latest mid-range phone that updates last year’s Pixel 8a with a larger screen, a better Tensor processor, a bigger battery and faster charging.







Fantastic value

Lovely display

Excellent cameras

Impressive battery life

Outstanding software

Sharp, bright display with 120Hz refresh ×Fast 80W charging and included plug ×Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ×Alert slider is back

Bland design

No more iconic camera visor

Seriously chunky bezels

No charger in the box





After weeks of leaks and rumors – and a mere ten months since the launch of the Pixel 8a -- Google has released its latest mid-range a-series phone, without increasing the price. Behold, the $499 Pixel 9a , which bumps the screen size from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, upgrades the processor to a Tensor G4, increases its battery capacity from 4492 to 5100mAh, and raises wired charging speed from 18W to 23W.

Google Pixel 9a Hardware Updates And Industrial Design Language

At 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm and 186g, the Pixel 9a is 2.6mm taller, 0.6mm wider, the same thickness, and 2g lighter than the outgoing Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9a is also IP68 water and dust resistant, an improvement over the Pixel 8a’s IP67 rating. It’s a bigger phone, and the footprint difference can be attributed to the larger display (6.3-inch vs. 6.1-inch). Colorways include Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Iris (purple), and Peony (pink).





Google Pixel 9a front





Google Pixel 9a back



Google Pixel 9a Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G4, Exynos Modem 5300

Display 6.3" 1080p OLED, 2424x1080 resolution, 120Hz

Memory 8GB

Storage 128/256GB UFS 3.1

Rear-Facing Cameras 48 MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 13MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide Front-Facing Cameras 13MP f/2.2

Video Recording U p to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 5100 mAh, 23W wired charging, 7.5W wireless charging

OS Android 15 With Pixel UI

Dimensions 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm

Weight 186 grams

Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3+LE, NFC, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony

Pricing Find Google's Pixel 9a @ Amazon, starting at $499



Google Pixel 9a Display Specs And Features

The Pixel 9a packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2424 x 1080 pixels, 422ppi) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. Bezels are quite thick (but even) and there’s a small punch hole at the top center for the front shooter. It’s a nice screen, with vibrant colors, inky blacks, and wide viewing angles. At 2700 nits peak, it’s also brighter than its predecessor. Chunky bezels aside, we have no complaints here.





Pixel 9a bezel-tastic display

Google Pixel 9a Camera System and Performance





Pixel 9a camera pill - bye-bye iconic camera visor









Pixel 9a main camera (2x)







Pixel 9a ultrawide





Pixel 9a main camera (1x)





Pixel 9a main camera (2x)





Pixel 9a main camera (3x)





Pixel 9a main camera (5x)





Pixel 9a main camera (8x)







Pixel 9a ultrawide (night mode)





Pixel 9a main camera (1x, night mode)



Pixel 9a main camera (2x, night mode)







Pixel 9a selfie camera (portrait mode)





Pixel 9a main camera (2x, macro)



Google Pixel 9a Connectivity And Sound Quality

We tested the Pixel 9a primarily on Telus, T-Mobile, and AT&T’s sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE networks in Vancouver (Canada) and Seattle, and didn’t experience any issues. Calls sounded loud and clear, and data speeds matched other devices on these networks. The Pixel 9a supports sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE for all three major US carriers (T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon) and related MVNOs, but lacks mmWave 5G.



The rest of the specs are pretty standard. You get sub-6GHz 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6e (802.11ax), Bluetooth v5.3 + LE, NFC, and dual-band A-GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / BeiDou / QZSS / NavIC positioning -- plus the usual array of sensors. The Pixel 9a also features an eSIM to complement the nano-SIM. Finally, haptics are strong thanks to a quality vibration motor, and the optical in-display fingerprint sensor is quick and reliable.







Pixel 9a bottom edge



Google Pixel 9a Tensor G4 Performance And Battery Life















Pixel 9a 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test showed modest throttling





Google Pixel 9a Software, User Experience And AI





Pixel 9a app tray



Google Pixel 9a Review Summary

The rest of the Pixel 9a's specs and design choices are all new. And while the new camera pill and larger bezel-tastic screen can be pros or cons – depending on your perspective – who’s going to complain about a better processor, bigger battery, faster wired charging, and improved water resistance? Plus, the Pixel 9a nails the basics by delivering a lovely display, excellent camera performance, and impressive battery life -- not to mention Google’s outstanding software experience with a 7 year commitment to regular updates.









We highly recommend the Pixel 9a – it’s simply greater than the sum of its parts. And once you look at its price tag, it becomes even more interesting. You can buy the Pixel 9a starting today (April 10) from the Google Store and Amazon for $499 (unlocked) , $99 with a trade-in discount, or free for new Google Fi users. It’s also available from Verizon for free with a new line or $13.88/month for 36 months, and from AT&T for $2.99/month with a new plan.









