Google Pixel 9a Review: Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Google’s Pixel 9a is its latest mid-range phone that updates last year’s Pixel 8a with a larger screen, a better Tensor processor, a bigger battery and faster charging.
Fantastic value
Lovely display
Excellent cameras
Impressive battery life
Outstanding software
Sharp,
bright display with 120Hz refresh
×Fast
80W charging and included plug
×Excellent
performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
×Alert
slider is back
Bland design
No more iconic camera visor
Seriously chunky bezels
No charger in the box
After weeks of leaks and rumors – and a mere ten months since the launch of the Pixel 8a -- Google has released its latest mid-range a-series phone, without increasing the price. Behold, the $499 Pixel 9a, which bumps the screen size from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, upgrades the processor to a Tensor G4, increases its battery capacity from 4492 to 5100mAh, and raises wired charging speed from 18W to 23W.
To borrow a line from Daft Punk, the new Pixel 9a is “harder, better, faster, stronger”. Google’s mid-range a-series handsets have always struck the perfect balance between cost and specs. Historically, we've felt this was a winning combo, and the Pixel 9a maintains this tradition. It offers the same great value as its predecessor – just without the iconic camera visor. And while that’s a bit of a bummer, this Android phone still delivers a ton of features and better performance.
So, what's this new Pixel 9a like? Is it just as wonderful as the Pixel 8a or did Google drop the ball? Does it bring anything new to the table? Journey on with our full review here to find out...
Google Pixel 9a Hardware Updates And Industrial Design Language
While the Pixel 8a took the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro design language and rounded off the corners, the Pixel 9a inherits most of the Pixel 9 series look and feel – aluminum slabs sides and all – with one glaring omission. Google's iconic camera visor (the horizontal bar housing the rear shooters) that’s been a staple of Pixel phones since the Pixel 6 series is now gone, replaced with a camera pill – an almost flush island housing the two rear cameras. It's definitely a cleaner, minimalistic look.
At 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm and 186g, the Pixel 9a is 2.6mm taller, 0.6mm wider, the same thickness, and 2g lighter than the outgoing Pixel 8a. The Pixel 9a is also IP68 water and dust resistant, an improvement over the Pixel 8a’s IP67 rating. It’s a bigger phone, and the footprint difference can be attributed to the larger display (6.3-inch vs. 6.1-inch). Colorways include Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Iris (purple), and Peony (pink).
On the back – which is made of a high density, glass-like plastic – you'll find that new camera pill in the top left corner. It’s an almost flush island housing the 48MP main shooter and 13MP ultrawide, it’s made of black glass, and it’s flanked by an LED flash to the right. There's a punch hole at the top center of the screen for the 12MP selfie camera, and a slit above the display for the earpiece (which doubles as one of the stereo speakers).
We hope you like bezels, because the Pixel 9a comes with some a seriously chunky (albeit evenly distributed) bezel around its 6.3-inch, Gorilla Glass 3-covered screen. It’s not a great look comparatively but it's not a showstopper either. Everything else is pretty familiar. You'll find a power/lock key and volume rocker on the right side, but nothing on the left. The bottom edge is home to the main speaker, USB Type-C port (USB 3.2), primary mic, and nano-SIM tray, while the secondary mic is located on top.
Without the iconic camera visor, the Pixel 9a’s design is simply a little bland. This is particularly true of the Obsidian version, since that colorway accentuates the already thick bezels and obscures the camera pill by blending it into the back. If you buy this phone, we suggest you pick one of the other hues if you want to have at least a little flare. On the plus side, the Pixel 9a feels solid and well put together.
The Pixel 9a packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2424 x 1080 pixels, 422ppi) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. Bezels are quite thick (but even) and there’s a small punch hole at the top center for the front shooter. It’s a nice screen, with vibrant colors, inky blacks, and wide viewing angles. At 2700 nits peak, it’s also brighter than its predecessor. Chunky bezels aside, we have no complaints here.
Google Pixel 9a Camera System and Performance
Like its predecessors, the Pixel 9a combines relatively pedestrian camera specs with Google’s vast expertise in computational photography, resulting in excellent imaging performance. In the back, you’ll find a 48MP f/1.7 1/2-inch 0.8-micron main shooter with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 120-degree 1/3.1-inch 1.12-micron ultrawide. Selfies are handled by a 13MP f/2.2 1/3.1-inch 1.12-micron front camera.
Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that the Pixel 9a’s main shooter is identical to the one in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and obviously, performance is very similar. As you’d expect, this 48MP sensor uses pixel binning, which improves dynamic range and low-light performance by combining four smaller nearby pixels into one larger pixel, and outputs 12MP pictures. The ultrawide and selfie camera carry over from the Pixel 8a.
Photo modes include portrait, night (called Night Sight), astrophotography, and long exposure, These are supported on all three shooters. Additional shooting modes – like macro, panorama, and Add Me (which combines two images to include the photographer in a group shot) – are only available on the main camera. The Pixel 9a lacks the 48MP, pro (manual), and Action Pan (motion blur) modes found on the Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL.
On the video front, all three shooters capture stabilized video (with stereo audio) at up to 4k 30fps / 1080p 60fps, but only the main camera supports 4k 60fps. Video modes consist of slow motion (main only, 1080p 240fps/480fps), time lapse (4k/1080p 30fps), and Cinematic Pan (rear only, 4k/1080p 30fps). The night, HDR, 8k, and Cinematic Blur (portrait video) modes available on the Pixel 9 Pro/Pro XL is also missing from the Pixel 9a.
Photography is where the Pixel 9a truly shines. It benefits from every one of Google’s imaging tricks, including HDR+, Night Sight, and Super Res Zoom. The resulting images are crisp and beautiful, with natural colors and exposure. Dynamic range is decent thanks to HDR+, and low-light performance is solid thanks to Night Sight. Zooming is fine up to about 4-5x thanks to Super Res Zoom, but quality drops beyond that (up to 8x).
Videos recorded with the Pixel 9a are perfectly serviceable, and similar to videos taken with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Just don’t expect flagship Android or iPhone-like results, and you’ll be okay.
Google Pixel 9a Connectivity And Sound Quality
We tested the Pixel 9a primarily on Telus, T-Mobile, and AT&T’s sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE networks in Vancouver (Canada) and Seattle, and didn’t experience any issues. Calls sounded loud and clear, and data speeds matched other devices on these networks. The Pixel 9a supports sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE for all three major US carriers (T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon) and related MVNOs, but lacks mmWave 5G.
The rest of the specs are pretty standard. You get sub-6GHz 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6e (802.11ax), Bluetooth v5.3 + LE, NFC, and dual-band A-GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / BeiDou / QZSS / NavIC positioning -- plus the usual array of sensors. The Pixel 9a also features an eSIM to complement the nano-SIM. Finally, haptics are strong thanks to a quality vibration motor, and the optical in-display fingerprint sensor is quick and reliable.
The Pixel 9a features stereo speakers that sound loud and clear, with an emphasis on the mid-range. Like other Pixel phones, it doesn’t support Dolby Atmos, but spatial audio is available when using headphones or earbuds. As you’d expect, there’s no headphone jack, but the Pixel 9a works fine with both wired digital USB Type-C accessories. It also supports LHDC, LDAC, and aptX HD codecs for wireless audio over Bluetooth.
Google Pixel 9a Tensor G4 Performance And Battery Life
The Pixel 9a boasts Google’s latest (Exynos-based) 4nm Tensor G4 SoC, just like the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup. It’s paired with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, matching last year’s Pixel 8a. Obviously, there’s no microSD support. Unlike the other Pixel 9 handsets, which use the newer Exynos Modem 5400, the Pixel 9a makes do with the older Exynos Modem 5300, which is less power efficient and lacks satellite connectivity.
The Pixel 9a ran everything we threw at it without hiccups -- from our usual social media and work apps to games like Genshin Impact and Fortnite. A simple round of benchmarks confirmed that the Pixel 9a performs about the same as the other Pixel 9 phones. On paper, the Tensor G4 isn’t as fast as Qualcomm and MediaTek’s best chips, but hard-core gamers aside, we’re pretty sure that most folks will be satisfied with the Pixel 9a’s performance.
In terms of battery life, the Pixel 9a easily beats its predecessors thanks to a larger 5100mAh battery.
Our PCMark battery test ran for 16 hours and 33 minutes, which is pretty impressive. Basically, this phone will last for two days on a charge with moderate use. Filling up isn’t fast, but it’s easy -- the Pixel 9a supports 23W wired charging (PD 3.0) and 7.5W Qi-compatible wireless charging. Unfortunately, there’s no charger in the box.
Google Pixel 9a Software, User Experience And AI
The Pixel 9a runs Android 15, like the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup. Google’s approach to Android has always been delightfully clean, polished, and responsive -- with a few helpful (and very Google-y) tweaks thrown in for good measure. These include features like Call Screen, Direct My Call, Hold For Me, Recorder, and Now Playing, (to name a few). We suggest you read our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review for more info. Go ahead, we’ll wait…
Besides Circle to Search, Gemini, Gemini Live, and Google Photos’ familiar suite of AI-based image editing tools, the Pixel 9a introduces Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing, which is also rolling out to other Pixel 9 handsets, and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series devices. This new feature lets you have a live conversation with Gemini about anything you see on your phone’s screen or through its cameras. Impressive stuff!
Like other Pixel handsets, the Pixel 9a will get a minimum of seven years of timely OS upgrades and security updates and comes with zero pre-installed bloatware out of the box. Other than Google’s familiar app suite, our review unit was squeaky-clean and free of bloat. Just beware of Play Store Auto Install, which sometimes installs carrier apps during setup, depending on your SIM. To avoid this, use WiFi to set up the device without a SIM installed, then install your SIM or eSIM after.
Google Pixel 9a Review Summary
It’s easy to be cynical and dismiss the Pixel 9a as just another well-rounded a-series phone from Google, but there’s more to the story this time around. Only the ultrawide and selfie cameras, RAM and storage options, 5G modem, and wireless charging specs carry over from last year’s Pixel 8a. And, more importantly, its $499 price tag remains unchanged – no small feat in these difficult economic times.
The rest of the Pixel 9a's specs and design choices are all new. And while the new camera pill and larger bezel-tastic screen can be pros or cons – depending on your perspective – who’s going to complain about a better processor, bigger battery, faster wired charging, and improved water resistance? Plus, the Pixel 9a nails the basics by delivering a lovely display, excellent camera performance, and impressive battery life -- not to mention Google’s outstanding software experience with a 7 year commitment to regular updates.
We highly recommend the Pixel 9a – it’s simply greater than the sum of its parts. And once you look at its price tag, it becomes even more interesting. You can buy the Pixel 9a starting today (April 10) from the Google Store and Amazon for $499 (unlocked), $99 with a trade-in discount, or free for new Google Fi users. It’s also available from Verizon for free with a new line or $13.88/month for 36 months, and from AT&T for $2.99/month with a new plan.