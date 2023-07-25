Score A Limited Edition OnePlus 11 In A Genshin Impact Collector's Box With Sweet Swag
For fans of the popular Genshin Impact video game and are in need of a new smartphone, OnePlus has you covered. It is offering up a OnePlus 11 5G smartphone that comes in a limited-edition custom gift box that pays tribute to Genshin Impact.
OnePlus is well-known for its premium smartphones delivered at a more affordable price than many of its competitors. The OnePlus 11 is no different, in that it offers up an ample amount of RAM and an excellent camera array, among other specs. Now, the company is giving fans of Genshin Impact a reason to upgrade their smartphone, as the company gives fans another way to pay homage to their beloved game.
The new offering follows up on previous limited-edition box sets for Genshin Impact fans with the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 10T smartphones. The new edition includes the playable character Xiangling, with the box set showcasing the character's love for cooking and culture. It also includes a collaboration book, Xiangling stickers, character cards, and a special SIM ejector tool that represents Xiangling's companion, Guoba.
As far as the actual smartphone goes, there are no differences in appearance or specs. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. One important thing to note is that it is only offered in a 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage option. The regular edition includes the option of a lower-priced 8GB RAM and 128GB variant.
The display is a vibrant 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED, 3216 x 1440 (QHD+), 20.1:9 aspect ratio, with a brightness level of 525ppi. It also supports sRGB, Display P3, and 10-bit color depth.
The rear camera array has a Hasselblad 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP portrait telephoto lens for capturing all of life's important moments. The sensors are coupled with the all-new Natural Color Calibration that delivers industry-leading color science, according to the OnePlus website.
Fans of Genshin Impact who want to grab one of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphones in the limited gift box set, can purchase one now for $799.99 on the OnePlus website. For those who just need to upgrade their smartphone and are not interested in the box set, the 16GB/256GB version is on sale right now at $749.99, with the option for an 8GB/128GB variant at $649.99.