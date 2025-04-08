Android Phones Are Getting A Major Gemini AI Upgrade And It's Free
According to Google, the Gemini Live feature with camera and screen sharing capabilities is designed to help you analyze your inputs and provide assistance based on the follow-up prompts. These inputs can take the form of videos, files and images.
In its blog post, Google shared feedback on how users have described their experience using the feature. According to Google, this feature can serve as a creative partner, a shopping assistant, an organizer and more. As a creative partner, Google explains that Gemini Live can help you generate ideas “for designs, creative writings or even craft.”. All you need to do is share your screen showing images that you find inspiring; It could be “the texture of a tree or the color of a bustling market” and then request that it analyses them and offer suggestions.
Google has also revealed that the tool can function as a shopping assistant. You can use it to make choices between products or seek fashion advice, even if you are looking for styles that would complement what you already have.
According to Google, It can also be a great assistant for decluttering your personal space. To do this, simply show the disorganized state of things to the AI tool through your phone camera and ask for ways to improve the situation. The AI tool will assist with suggestions on how to sort things, the things to give way or get rid of, and how to utilize the available space.
Google also says that it can help you resolve problems involving physical objects. All you need to do is point your camera to the issue and request that it proffers a solution. You can then converse about ways to solve the problem.
You will need to sign into a Google account to access this feature. However, Google has said that users who log in through accounts provided at their workplace or educational institutions will not have access to the feature for now. As expected a warning is provided, you can't simply rely on this AI tool for just anything. You will still have to crosscheck its suggestions to confirm their accuracy.