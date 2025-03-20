Google’s Pixel 9a Is Ready To Take On The iPhone 16e At A Great Price





After what felt like an near-endless barrage of leaks and rumors, Google finally lifted the curtain on its Pixel 9a, a midrange Android handset that is poised to battle Apple's recently launched iPhone 16e . Both are priced similarly, though the Pixel 9a has a $100 price advantage—it starts at $499, versus $599 for Apple's replacement to the iPhone SE.





The official launch follows some early unboxing videos that spoiled the surprise, or what was left of a surprise. As was already revealed, the finalized design shows some incremental tweaks, such as a flat back that gets rid of the camera bump on previous models. It also sports an upgraded camera array consisting of a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13MP ultrawide lens on the back, flanked by an LED flash. And for the first time on an A-series handset, Macro Focus is featured on the Pixel 9a. On the front, users get a 13MP camera for snapping selfies.





From Google's vantage point, the Pixel 9a sports a "fresh look" with a flat profile and rounded edges. It's built around a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution (20:9 aspect ratio) and, like before (and is quickly becoming standard) a 120Hz refresh rate (60-120Hz). Notably, Google says the display is 35% brighter than the previous generation Pixel 8a, hitting up to 2,700 nits. That makes it the brightest display ever for an A-series handset.













Powering the phone is Google's Tensor G4 processor. It also boasts a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB / 256GB storage options. The 8GB of RAM and paltry storage aren't terribly exciting, but bear in mind that this isn't a flagship handset, nor is it priced like one. For comparison, the iPhone 16e comes in 128GB ($599), 256GB ($699), and 512GB ($899).





Regarding battery life, the Pixel 9a flaunts a 5,100mAh batter that Google says is good for 30+ hours (over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver), with fast charging and wireless charging (Qi-certified) support. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 5G, dual microphones, stereo speakers, dual DIM (single nano SIM and eSim), and USB-C.





Of course, Google is leaning heavily into AI, as is standard procedure these days. The Pixel 9a can perform AI-assisted photography tricks, including Magic Editor with Auto Frame (automatically reframe images, new or old), Best Take (blend facial expressions from multiple photos into one), and Add Me (combine two group photos into one), and of course the things that Gemini can do.



