Google Pixel 9 Powered By Next-Gen Tensor G4 Makes An Early Benchmark Cameo





A fresh benchmark leak may have given us a first look at what to expect from Google's next-generation Tensor 4 system-on-chip (SoC). The sneak peek comes by way of a Geekbench 6.3 database entry that allegedly shows single-core and multi-core scores from Google's unreleased and not-yet-announcement (but imminent) Pixel 9 smartphone.





The latest version of Google's Pixel handset is the Pixel 8a , which was announced on May 7 and released on May 14 of this year. Prior to that, the next most recent build is the Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro , which Google announced on October 4 and released on October 12 of last year. Both the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro are powered by Google's Tensor G3 chip.







Source: Geekbench







If we're to believe the Geekbench listing, Google's upcoming Pixel 9 (non-Pro) with a Tensor G4 could use some optimizing before it releases to the public. The database entry shows the Pixel 9 scoring 1,653 in the single-core test and 3,313 in the multi-core test.





How does that stack up to other Android smartphones? To get an idea, we can look at our newest batch of Geekbench 6 benchmarks...















The leaked single-core score is roughly on par with the results we obtained from the Pixel 8a, coming in just around 2.3% lower. Compared to the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8, the leaked single-core is around 4.7% higher and 6.5% lower. So somewhat of a mixed bag.





Where the Pixel 9 and its Tensor G4 chip fall behind, however, is when looking at the multi-core score. Compared to those same G3-powered Pixel devices, the Pixel 9 as represented in the benchmark leak scored anywhere from 22% to 25.7% lower. Yikes, right? Not so fast.







There's no need to hit the panic button—it's likely going to be a few months for the Pixel 9 officially sees the light of day, and so this early benchmark run is probably (hopefully) not an indication of what the final performance will look like when it releases. We just have a hard time imagining the Tensor G4 getting demolished by the chip it's replacing.



