Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Review: A Bold Return To Android Flagships

Pixel 6 Pro Wide Angle

Pixel 6 Pro 4X Optical Zoom

Pixel 6 2X Optical Zoom

Again, since both of Google's new Pixel 6 devices share common primary and ultrawide shooters, we're showing results from the Pixel 6 Pro exclusively in some of these shot, though results delivered from the same sensor array from either phone should produce similar if not identical results. Where things do differ, however, is in 4X optical zoom driven shots on the Pixel 6 Pro, where (as you can see above) not only do you get in close before having to resort to Super Res digital zoom, but also image quality is significantly better as well, with less noise.



Pixel 6 Pro Standard Selfie

Pixel 6 Pro Wide Angle Selfie

Another mode advantage that the Pixel 6 Pro enjoys over the Pixel 6 is Wide Angle Selfie mode, which as you can see gets significantly more of my dork wingspan into this shot. It's handy for bringing more of your friends into the frame as well, which can help diminish the dork coefficient considerably.