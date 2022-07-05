ASUS ROG Phone 6 Hands-On Performance Preview: Gaming Beast

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro - Powered By Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1







ASUS is offering two base ROG Phone models, the standard ROG Phone with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and the ROG Phone 6 Pro with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and also 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The only other difference is the addition of an ROG Vision color PMOLED display on the back of the Pro model.





There are two color options on the standard ROG Phone 6, Storm White and Phantom Black, while the ROG 6 Pro only comes in Storm White with a frosted glass back panel. We received the ROG Phone 6 Pro variant in Storm White and it definitely brings that "futuristic look" ASUS was aiming for. The futuristic vibe is something ASUS brought to its ROG Phone 5 Ultimate handset last year, and the company says the response was so good that it decided to extend it to the standard model for this go-round.







Both the Pro and non-Pro look similar with the same rounded edges, and both feature Gorilla Glass 3 on the back. These are attractive handsets with a decidedly different aesthetic than what you'd typically find on a premium smartphone—nobody's going to mistake this for a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Apple iPhone 13 Pro . And of course the Pro model ups the ante with the aforementioned rear display, for which ASUS added 60 new animations for this year's model.











6.78” HDR10+ AMOLED 165Hz Display by Samsung, Tuned By ROG



The main display on the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro is a big and vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED panel made by Samsung. This year's model increases the refresh rate to 165Hz (up from 144Hz) while still retaining delightfully wide color gamut coverage (111% DCI-P3) for great accuracy. Each phone comes calibrated to Delta-E <1 for two different brightness levels, 450 nits and 100 nits. The display can also crank up the brightness much higher, peaking at 1,200 nits, to really make HDR10+ content pop.





Another metric we're starting to see touted on gaming phones is touch latency, which defines the time from user touch input to an actual action. The ROG Phone 6/6 Pro boasts an industry-leading 720Hz touch sampling rate, meaning the phone reports a touch position 720 times per second.







We also have to give props to the sound system in this phone. The dual front speakers on the ROG Phone 6 Pro are amazing for a smartphone. As in, they actually produce some bass and offer up great spatialization.



ASUS ROG Phone 6 Thermal Solution - Amped In Every Way

ASUS ROG Phone 6 AeroActive Cooler 6





ASUS upgraded the cooling scheme on the ROG Phone 6/6 Pro with a 30 percent larger vapor chambor and 85 percent bigger graphite sheets. It also now sports a 360-degree cooling system focused on a center placed dual-PCB layout with an interposer design. What this basically entails is placing the most heat-generating components towards the center between the dual batteries, one on each side of the main PCB, so that hot spots are kept away from your fingers while gaming. The arrangement also means that heat from the CPU can be evenly transferred to all edges and corners of the chassis. In addition, ASUS says it's using a proprietary method to fill the air gap between the two PCBs, which it says further improves cooling performance by up to an impressive 10C.





As with past iterations, the ROG Phone 6/6 Pro comes with an external cooler attachment. The AeroActive Cooler 6 has been completely overhauled from the previous version and now makes use of a Peltier cooler in addition to the attached fan. With the most powerful cooling mode selected, ASUS says it can reduce surface temps by up to 25C.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Cameras And Photo Samples

Gamers take photos too, and the ROG Phone 6 Pro obliges with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor on the front for selfies, and a triple lens setup on the rear consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a macro lens.





Let's look at some sample photos...







Portrait Mode

Portrait Mode

Portrait mode shot shows excellent separation of shot subject, a good level of background blur and good color reproduction with just a hint of noise in the foreground area.







Indoor Detail Shot, Mixed Lighting

Indoor Detail Shot, Mixed Lighting





Indoor detailed shot shows excellent capture detail with low noise and accurate colors, but things are maybe just a touch under-exposed in this challenging mixed lighting shot next to the window.







Outdoor Detail Shot (Cloudy But Bright)

Outdoor Detail Shot (Cloudy But Bright)





Here a challenging outdoor standard shot of flowers shows good detail and separation of foreground subject and background in challenging grass area. Overall this is a pretty solid shot but not amazing in terms of detail.



ASUS ROG Phone 6 X-Mode: What Does It Do?

Before we dive into the benchmarks, let's go over one of the unique features of the ROG Phone family, which is X-Mode. This is one of several system modes, and the most performant one for when you're chasing higher frame rates or otherwise want the ROG Phone 6/6 Pro to perform at its absolute peak.





You think of X-Mode as a hyper optimization mode. It changes network, display, and touch sensitivity settings while increasing CPU, GPU, RAM, and skin temperature thresholds so the phone will not throttle as quickly. When attaching the AeroActive Cooler 6, you can enable X-Mode+ for even higher limits and better performance. For our benchmark numbers below, we chose the standard X-Mode setting because we were short on testing time, but may circle back with some spot checks on the X-Mode+ setting.





Finally, other modes include Dynamic (default mode with optimized performance for daily use), Ultra Durable (a power saving mode with lower throttling limits and a 60Hz cap), and Advanced (customize your own settings).