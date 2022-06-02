DJI Mini 3 Pro Review: A Great Compact Drone With Big Features









Protruding from the top of the back are the Mini 3 Pro's rear proximity sensors. They're positioned toward the front half of the Mini 3 Pro, on the backside of the front proximity sensors. This is one of the biggest upgrades to the anti-collision system, but it doesn't stop there.













DJI Mini 3 Pro Camera Upgrade The DJI Mini 3 Pro's camera was upgraded as well. DJI stepped the sensor up from the Mini 2's 1/2.3" CMOS to a 1/1.3" CMOS sensor, that's nearly double in size. That allows for even better low light capabilities and the ability to film at up to 4K60. If 4K HDR is preferred, 4K30 is the maximum for that setting. The F-Stop has been lowered from f/2.8 down to f/1.7, which also aids in low light situations and narrows the depth of field to make for some very cinematic footage. Still images are also possible and improved significantly from 12 MP to a massive 48 MP.



For the first time ever on the Mini Series there is now the ability to use Active Track 4.0 and APAS 4.0 allowing for Master Shots. We think this is a game changer. We tested the Active Track system walking through wooded areas and even took it to a drift car event where the Mini 3 Pro was able to not only keep up with the moving targets, but also dodge trees, power lines, and other vehicles with ease. It was incredible watching the Mini 3 Pro do its thing.



For those in the Instagram and TikTok scene, the ability for the camera to rotate and record lossless vertical content is also an option.



Another great feature of the Mini 3 Pro's camera system is the new 60 degree up-tilt function. This gives film makers and photographers a whole new perspective for shots. Until now only overhead and head on shots were a thing, now shots of from under bridges or passing overhead objects can be easily captured. Another professional application is building and home inspections, as the ability to see under soffets is easily possible.



DJI Mini 3 Pro Controller



The layout and buttons should feel very familiar to anyone who has used the older DJI RC-N1. The face buttons are the same, with the Power Button, Return to Home, and Mode selection switch right in the center. The gimbals have gotten a nice upgrade and now feel more akin to proper drone gear. The top of the controller is home to two shoulder buttons, one for video and the other for photo. This makes switching profiles as quick as a tap, which is excellent for those gathering photos and video of events. There are also slider wheels under those buttons to control the camera tilt and zoom factor, so there's no need to take your fingers off the gimbals to make adjustments while flying.





The Mini 3 Pro is in line with its predecessors in terms of its physical size. Being in a sub 250g class really puts a limit on how big the drone can be after all. But that didn't stop DJI from putting massive 6" props on the little work-horse. Couple that with the 'dead cat' design of the arms and the Mini 3 Pro still delivers an impressive wingspan of 15" from propeller tip to propeller tip. Pair that massive amount of ability to move air with the incredibly light-weight of the Mini 3 Pro and it's easy to see how 30-minute flights are achievable.Flight time isn't the only impressive feat of the Mini 3 Pro. This drone is incredibly quiet (relatively speaking) due to the motors and props not having to spin at massive speeds to get airborne and on the move. It's much quieter than the Mavic line.The front camera assembly of the Mini 3 Pro keeps a modest profile despite having an upgraded 1-1/3" sensor, but DJI has made some significant changes for a few interesting functional upgrades. We'll dig into that shortly, but for a design point, the gimbal is now under the camera allowing for that vertical shooting and massive up-tilt feature to be possible. The front arms of the Mini 3 Pro see some significant changes over the older Mini 2 with the landing gear of the drone removed and lights added for visual line of sight aid. Landing is now handled by the underside of the body, something we were glad was changed on the Mavic 3, but it works here due to the small nature of this drone. The front proximity sensors are in full view as well, almost like a backpack sitting on top of the Mini 3 Pro, this keeps the sensors clear of obstructions and forward-facing while in active flight.