DJI Mini 3 Pro Review: A Great Compact Drone With Big Features

DJI Mini 3 Pro: What's In The Box

When we reviewed the DJI Mavic 3 last year, we came away impressed, and rightfully so, because it was a great product. The new DJI Mini 3 Pro we'll be showing you here today, however, has essentially redefined expectations for a sub-250g drone. Nothing was left untouched in the Mini 3 Pro and virtually every aspect has been upgraded.The DJI Mini Series has been catering to the entry-level consumer drone market for several years now. DJI continually innovates with the Mini series and regularly ups the ante at its targeted weight and price points. This particular drone segment is extremely important to not only DJI but the drone community in general, since it falls below the 250g weight barrier. This is an important category, because many places around the world have a hard limit on consumer drone weight at 249g. Even in the USA, there are restrictions on drones like this, albeit not as strict as larger drones; you'll just need to register a >249g drone with the FAA and put a registration number on the drone itself. But, not everyone wants to fiddle with those restrictions and they just want to fly and see the world from above, and that's where the DJI Mini 3 Pro comes in.The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a complete package that has more features and is safer to operate than the outgoing DJI Mini 2 series. The DJI Mini 3 Pro offers so many features that it's more of an evolution than an iteration. Those in the market will have access to three different initial setups for the DJI Mini 3 Pro line. There's a "Drone Only" package that includes just the Mini 3 Pro, battery, and charging cable. There's a model with the older RC-N1 transmitter that you strap your phone into, and lastly, there is the DJI RC package that comes with the revolutionary new transmitter that is our absolute favorite way to use the Mini 3 Pro.DJI Sent over the Mini 3 Pro with both controllers and a few batteries for us to work with. Let's take you on a quick guided tour of the Mini 3 Pro before we dig in, and then we'll continue on and detail our experience with this mini drone...

What's included with the DJI Mini 3 Pro will obviously depend on which bundle you opt for. As mentioned, there is an option for just the drone in the DJI Mini 3 Pro (No RCC) for $669. In addition to the Mini 3 Pro that bundle includes a single battery, one spare set of props, a gimbal protector, a USB Type-C power cable, a screwdriver, and some screws. It's essentially everything you need to get started minus the transmitter. This is a fine option if someone already owns a transmitter and just wants to upgrade the drone or add a Mini 3 Pro to the mix.