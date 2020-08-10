Google Pixel 4a Review: Great Camera, Killer Android Value

Google Pixel 4a: A Mid-Range Phone That’s Actually Good

Google’s Pixel phones are well known for their superb cameras, timely updates, and unique features (Call Screen, Now Playing, etc...) But the company’s handset strategy -- and its lineup -- is difficult to decipher. It’s like Google is beating its own drum, blissfully (or purposefully) unaware of the market.









And now, after months of leaks and rumors, we finally have the Pixel 4a to review. This phone retains everything we loved about last year’s Pixel 3a, but boasts improved specs for $50 less than its predecessor. What’s the catch, then? It only comes in one size (small), and in one color (Just Black). Regardless, is this still the mid-range Android handset to beat? Is the camera just as impressive as before? Should you buy one or wait for the

A Reality Check...





As we dive into this review, remember that mid-range phones, generally speaking rule the world. From an engineering perspective they are even more challenging to design than flagships, because they still have to deliver on the five pillars -- build quality, display, camera, performance, and battery life -- but at a lower price point. It’s a tricky balancing act. And, in this time of economic uncertainty and $1000 flagships, mid-rangers are a more significant consumer option than ever.

Google Pixel 4a Hardware And Design



First impressions matter. The Pixel 4a is Google’s sharpest looking phone yet, especially from the front. At 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm and 143g, it’s slightly shorter and lighter than the Pixel 3a , but packs a larger 5.8-inch display (vs. 5.7-inch), thanks to an all-screen design. The thin, iPhone 11 -like bezels and 8MP punch hole selfie camera give the Pixel 4a a modern vibe. And we’re big fans. What we don’t like as much, though, is the plastic unibody build.







While we miss the Pixel 3a’s lovely Purple-ish hue, the Pixel 4a’s design is honest -- what you see is what you get. In the back, there’s a black glass square pod that houses the single 12MP shooter and LED flash, the capacitive fingerprint sensor, and Google’s logo. Under its skin, you’ll find a smallish 3140mAh battery and the NFC antenna. Sadly, the Pixel 4a lacks wireless charging or an IP rating for water resistance. Oh well.

There’s a teal power / lock key (for a clever dash of color) and black volume rocker on the right side, while the SIM tray is located on the left. You’ll find a speaker, USB Type-C connector (USB 3.0), and primary mic along the bottom edge, plus a headphone jack and secondary mic on top. Following in the Pixel 3a’s footsteps, the earpiece above the screen and the bottom speaker make a stereo pair, which is a bonus at this price point.









Google Pixel 4a

Specifications & Features

Processing Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Display 5.8" FHD+ OLED, 2340x1080 resolution, 60Hz

Memory 6GB

Storage 128GB UFS 2.1

Rear-Facing Cameras 12MP f/1.7 OIS, dual-pixel PDAF

Front-Facing Cameras 8MP f/2.0

Video Recording Up to 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 3140 mAh OS Android 10

Dimensions 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm Weight 143 grams Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE

Colors Just Black

Pricing Find Google's Pixel 4a @ Amazon, Starting at $349 (Now On Pre-Order)



Google Pixel 4a Display Quality

For the Pixel 4a, Google picked a high-quality 5.8-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels, 443ppi) OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Obviously, this is just a 60Hz panel, but it looks modern thanks to rounded corners, small bezels, and a punch hole in the top left corner for the front shooter. Colors are vibrant, blacks are infinite, and viewing angles are excellent. We wish it was brighter in direct sunlight, but otherwise this is a great display.















Now let's discuss the Google's Pixel 4a cameras in detail...



