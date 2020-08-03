Google Pixel 4a Is Now Available To Preorder For An Affordable $349

As for the hardware and features, here are the confirmed specifications...

5.81-inch OLED display (2340x1080)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

8MP front camera (f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus)

12.2MP rear camera (dual-pixel, f/1.7 aperture, autofocus)

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 5.1

Android 10



Google Pixel 4a - available to preorder for $349 at Amazon and Google



This is essentially a cheaper, cut-down version of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL , though it's designed differently. One of the things Google is touting on the Pixel 4a is the full-screen display with a "transmissive hole" for the front camera. In other words, the bezel is virtually eliminated on the Pixel 4a, and a punch-hole houses the selfie shooter.





It is an intriguing addition to the relatively affordable smartphone category. For comparison, the Pixel 4 costs more than twice as much, at $799 (Pixel 4 XL goes for $899). If you don't need the additional horsepower and can do without some of the advanced features (like more cameras), the Pixel 4a looks like a promising substitute.





The Pixel 4a will release on August 20, which is pretty close to when the Pixel 4a 5G ($499) and Pixel 5 will arrive.

