CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, August 03, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT

Google Announces Pixel 4a (5G) And Pixel 5 Launching This Fall

pixel 4a 5g pixel 5
Google today announced the availability of its long-anticipated (and very late) Pixel 4a budget smartphone. The device uses legacy 4G LTE connectivity, but comes with a very enticing $349 price tag.

However, Google also announced two other smartphones that have been expected based on previous leaks: the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. With regards to the Pixel 4a (5G), Google says that the smartphone will launch this fall with a $499 price tag. In other words, you’re looking at a $150 upcharge to go from 4G LTE to 5G technology.

The standard Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch OLED display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. We don’t at this point know any specs for the Pixel 4a (5G) other than the fact that it has a 5G modem. Its $499 price point is shared with the OnePlus Nord, which means that it could very well use the Snapdragon 765G SoC. However, one other possibility is the Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, which features an integrated Snapdragon X51 modem (sans mmWave support). However, overall system performance could be hampered with this 600-Series SoC.

As for the Pixel 5, it will also feature 5G connectivity, although Google hasn’t provided any guidance on pricing. Previous rumors have suggested that the phone will carry a Snapdragon 765G SoC, as the Snapdragon 865 is out of the question due to Google’s value-play with this generation. We’re likely looking at a price tag of $599 or $699, but the latter may be pushing the boundaries of what folks are willing to pay for a Snapdragon 765G-powered smartphone. 

Google typically announces its new flagship Pixel smartphones in October, but it remains to be seen if that timetable will stick given the COVID-19 related delays that we’ve seen sweep across the tech industry in 2020. When released, Google says that both the Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5 will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. 


Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 4a, pixel 5, pixel 4a (5g)
Via:  Google

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms