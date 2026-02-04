GeekBook X14 Pro Review: Geekom’s First Featherweight Alloy Laptop



Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro: Starting At $1049 ($1249 As Tested)

The Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro is highly portable, has a great OLED screen, and ample memory and storage, but its previous-gen processor hampers performance and battery life.





Thin, Light, And Portable

Crisp 2.8K OLED display

Magnesium Alloy Unibody Construction

Ample Memory And Storage

Matching Dock Included

Non-Upgradeable RAM And Single SSD Slot

Battery Life

Slight Chassis Warp From Factory

No USB-C Or Charging On The Right



Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro Specs

Geekom is a well established name in the mini-PC market, and has earned quite a good reputation for the balance of performance, build quality, and value that its pint-sized PCs deliver. After successfully penetrating the mini-PC market, Geekom is now entering a new space and launching its first laptop. The new Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro we'll be showing you here today was announced just ahead of the New Year and trotted out at CES 2026 . Geekom also launched a larger X16 Pro laptop, and outlined plans for more, updated laptops in the coming months.Geekom made quite a few bold claims with the new GeekBook X14 Pro . Its marketing materials suggest it is “the world’s lightest all-metal laptop.” The compact CNC unibody magnesium alloy clamshell weighs just 2.2 pounds (999g) and measures only 0.23 inches (16.9 millimeters) at its thinnest point. Despite its slender frame, the systems still feature up to a potent Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with 32GB of RAM and a spacious 2TB SSD--which is the configuration we tested. Another highlight is the 2.8K OLED display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.

Design, Build Quality, Display, And I/O Expansion

Another positive about the GeekBook's keyboard deck is that there are five levels of (white) backlighting. The Caps Lock and Function Lock keys have built-in indicator lights. A pre-installed system tool lets you decide the default status of the Function Lock key--which is handy if you prefer the shortcut keys for brightness, audio control, and so on by default. To the upper right of the keyboard deck, on the bezel, is the power button, which includes a responsive fingerprint reader for biometric security and convenience. Slightly less impressive was the touchpad. It uses a Mylar material, rather than glass, and could have been a bit larger, though responsiveness and accuracy was acceptable.



Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro Software Experience