OnePlus 15R Review: Affordable Upper-Midrange Phone With Big Battery Life
OnePlus 15R: Great Value, Solid Features, And Killer Battery Life
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The OnePlus 15R delivers strong Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 performance and spectacular battery life at the expense of camera versatility.
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Behold the OnePlus 15R, the company’s budget flagship for 2026. It cost $699 ($100 more than the OnePlus 13R it replaces, $200 less than the OnePlus 15 it flanks), but gives up its predecessor’s LTPO display and 2x telephoto shooter for Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a stupendous 7,400mAh battery. And, for better or worse, the OnePlus 15R’s design follows in the OnePlus 15’s minimalist footsteps.
It’s the first time that OnePlus’ budget flagship phone gets a brand new chip from Qualcomm instead of last year’s hand-me-down flagship Snapdragon SoC, and that’s a big deal. So, what difference does this make in terms of performance, and what corners does the OnePlus 15R cut to achieve a $200 lower price tag than the OnePlus 15? How does it compare to last year’s OnePlus 13R? Let’s find out in my review.
OnePlus 15R Hardware And Design
The OnePlus 15R is available in two colorways: Mint Breeze (like our review unit), and Charcoal Black. Both are rated IP69K for robust dust and water resistance, but lack OnePlus’ wonderful alert slider, which gives way to the Plus Key (think Apple Action Button), introduced with the OnePlus 15. In all, the OnePlus 15R looks good, feels nice, and is well made. Personally, I’m not in love with this new iPhone-inspired design language. Others on our team, like HotHardware Editor-in-Chief Dave Altavilla, really like it. Your mileage may vary.
OnePlus 15R Specs And Features
|Processor & 5G Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
|Display
|6.83-inch 1.5k LTPS AMOLED, 2800x1272 resolution, 60/90/120/144/165Hz
|Memory
|12GB LPDDR5X Ultra
|Storage
|256GB UFS 4.1
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|50MP 1/1.56” f/1.8 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 8MP f/2.0 112º Ultra-Wide
|Front-Facing Cameras
|32MP f/2.0
|Video Recording
|Up
to 4K @ 120fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 4k slow-mo
|Battery
|7,400mAh, 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, no wireless charging
|OS
|Android 16 with OxygenOS 16
|Dimensions
|163.4 x 77 x 8.3mm (fiberglass back) - 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (glass back)
|Weight
|215g
|Connectivity
|802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)
|Colors
|Mint Breeze, Charcoal Black
|Pricing
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Starting At $699, Find It At OnePlus.com
OnePlus 15R Display QualityThe OnePlus 15R boasts a completely flat 6.83-inch 1.5k 10-bit LTPS AMOLED display (2800 x 1272 pixels, 450ppi, HDR10+) with a 20:9-ish aspect ratio and a 165Hz refresh rate. It’s a quality screen with minimal bezels that delivers punchy colors, inky blacks, and wide viewing angles. Plus, at 1800 nits HBM, it’s bright enough to handle the California sun. As a bonus, this panel also supports 2160Hz PWM dimming.
OnePlus 15R Camera Performance And Image QualityIf you’re expecting a proper, flagship-grade imaging experience, look somewhere else. The OnePlus 15R’s camera system is pretty basic. Sure, you get the same 50MP f/1.8 1.0-micron main shooter (1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906) with omni-directional PDAF and OIS as the OnePlus 15, but spec-wise, it’s all downhill from here. The 8MP f/2.2 1.12-micron 112-degree ultrawide and 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera aren’t anything to write home about.
OnePlus 15R Cellular Connectivity And Sound QualityI didn’t experience any problems with call quality and data speeds using the OnePlus 15R on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Telus’ sub-6GHz 5G and 4G LTE networks in San Francisco and Vancouver (Canada). Obviously, this phone also works fine with Verizon and most MVNOs in the US. The OnePlus 15R lacks mmWave 5G support, just like the OnePlus 15, but that doesn’t really matter, considering mmWave 5G’s small footprint.
OnePlus 15R Performance And Battery LifeThe OnePlus 15R packs Qualcomm’s brand new 3nm “baby” flagship SoC – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 – and delivers solid performance to match. As you’d expect, it juggled our usual collection of productivity, social media, entertainment, and gaming apps without breaking a sweat. Here in the US, there’s only one configuration, with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. Obviously, there’s no microSD support.
While the OnePlus 15R feels incredibly smooth and responsive, our benchmarks tell an interesting story (see above and below). The results are mixed, with GPU-heavy workloads generally falling into Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 territory, and CPU-heavy workloads matching – and sometimes even beating – Snapdragon 8 Elite-equipped flagships. Overall, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 still reigns supreme, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 holds its own.
Battery life is spectacular, thanks to a gigantic 7,400mAh battery that will easily last two days on a full charge – possibly even three days with light use. In our PCMark Work 3.0 battery test, the OnePlus 15R lasted a whopping 22 hours and 45 minutes, achieving our second best score after the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 15R supports 80W fast wired charging (SuperVOOC + USB PPS) and comes with a 55W SuperVOOC charger in the box, but lacks wireless charging, which is unfortunate.
OnePlus 15R Software, User Experience, and AIThe OnePlus 15R runs Oxygen OS 16 on top of Android 16, and delivers the same smooth and refined user experience I wrote about in my OnePlus 15 review. Go ahead and check it out – I’ll wait. Basically, Oxygen OS 16’s design is clean and responsive, and while it doesn’t stray too far from stock Android, it’s beginning to look and feel a bit too iOS-like for my tastes. But if that rocks your boat, you’ll feel right at home with this handset.
Our unlocked review unit came bundled with Copilot and Netflix, apps which are easy to remove. But who doesn’t use Netflix, anyway? The OnePlus 15R comes with Google’s familiar app suite and a handful of OnePlus apps, like a compass, game mode, IR remote, notes app, translation app, video player, and voice recorder. Like with the OnePlus 15, the company is promising four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
OnePlus 15R Review SummaryI have mixed feelings about the OnePlus 15R, just like I did with the OnePlus 15. At $699 (and despite costing $100 more than the previous gen) it still offers great value, but OnePlus’ stubborn focus on performance results in some vexing compromises. While the OnePlus 15R boasts quality hardware, a lovely 165Hz display, solid performance, outstanding battery life, fast charging speeds, robust water/dust resistance, and excellent software, the downsides are difficult to ignore.
Because the OnePlus 15R makes a lot more sense as a performance-oriented affordable upper-midrange phone with class-leading battery life. So, if that’s what you’re looking for, you won’t be disappointed.