OnePlus 15R Review: Affordable Upper-Midrange Phone With Big Battery Life

OnePlus 15R: Great Value, Solid Features, And Killer Battery Life



The OnePlus 15R delivers strong Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 performance and spectacular battery life at the expense of camera versatility.

OnePlus 15R - Starting At $699





Quality materials and build

Beautiful 165Hz display

Solid performance

Outstanding battery life

Fast wired charging, charger in the box

Clean and responsive software

IP69K ingress rating ×Alert slider is back No telephoto, middling ultrawide

No more alert slider

No wireless charging





OnePlus 15R Hardware And Design

If you’re familiar with the OnePlus 15, you know exactly what to expect from the OnePlus 15R’s design. Aesthetically, this budget flagship inherits the company’s new iPhone-like look and feel, which started mid-year with the OnePlus 13s/13T – a compact flagship available abroad. This means you get a glass and aluminum sandwich with a perfectly flat 6.83-inch AMOLED screen, slab sides, rounded corners, and a pseudo camera squircle





OnePlus 15R front







OnePlus 15R back



OnePlus 15R Specs And Features

Processor & 5G Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Display 6.83-inch 1.5k LTPS AMOLED, 2800x1272 resolution, 60/90/120/144/165Hz Memory 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP 1/1.56” f/1.8 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 8MP f/2.0 112º Ultra-Wide Front-Facing Cameras 32MP f/2.0 Video Recording U p to 4K @ 120fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 4k slow-mo

Battery 7,400mAh, 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, no wireless charging

OS Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 Dimensions 163.4 x 77 x 8.3mm (fiberglass back) - 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (glass back)

Weight 215g Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Mint Breeze, Charcoal Black Pricing Starting At $699, Find It At OnePlus.com



OnePlus 15R Display Quality





OnePlus 15R display



OnePlus 15R Camera Performance And Image Quality





OnePlus 15R camera pod







OnePlus 15R main camera (2x)







OnePlus 15R ultrawide



OnePlus 15R main camera (1x)



OnePlus 15R main camera (2x)



OnePlus 15R main camera (5x)



OnePlus 15R main camera (10x)



OnePlus 15R main camera (20x)







OnePlus 15R ultrawide (night mode)





OnePlus 15R main camera (1x, night mode)





OnePlus 15R main camera (2x, night mode)





OnePlus 15R main camera (5x, night mode)







OnePlus 15R selfie camera - auto mode (L), portrait mode (R)



OnePlus 15R Cellular Connectivity And Sound Quality





OnePlus 15R bottom edge



OnePlus 15R Performance And Battery Life





































































OnePlus 15 3DMark Wild Life stress test







OnePlus 15 3DMark Solar Bay stress test



OnePlus 15 3DMark Steel Nomad Light stress test



Other specs are pretty standard for any modern flagship. You’ll find sub-6GHz 5G on board, plus CAT 18 LTE, dual-band WiFi 7 (802.11be, 2x2 MIMO), Bluetooth 6.0 (LE), NFC, and dual-band A-GPS / GLONASS / BeiDou / GALILEO / QZSS positioning – not to mention the usual collection of sensors. The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor is quick and reliable, and so is face unlock. In addition, haptics feel great.

OnePlus 15R Software, User Experience, and AI





OnePlus 15R Plus Key



OnePlus 15R Review Summary









First, the lack of telephoto shooter and the middling ultrawide significantly hamper camera versatility and imaging performance. Second, the iPhone-influenced design, LTPS screen, missing alert slider, and lack of wireless charging (which is available on cheaper handsets like Google's $499 Pixel 9a ) all feel like steps in the wrong direction for a budget flagship. But perhaps I’m barking up the wrong tree.



