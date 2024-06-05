ASUS Unveils Stunning ROG Zephyrus G16 OLED Laptop With Ryzen AI And RTX 4070
Computex 2024 is underway, and as expected, the barrage of new products feature AI as the focal point. Related, ASUS has announced a gorgeous ROG Zephyrus G16 OLED gaming laptop to join the new products with AI capabilities of its own. Featuring AMD's new AI 9 HX370 processor, the latest ROG Zephyrus laptop provides the necessary power needed to tackle AI workloads (courtesy in part of an onboard NPU) making their way on the software side.
The GPU is stout as well—an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, giving the ROG Zephyrus a combined total of 401 TOPS AI power. The majority of that is thanks to the 321 TOPS AI processing on the RTX 4070 itself, and 50 TOPS attributed to the important NPU within the laptop. Windows Copilot+ made headway recently when Microsoft announced new products to support this AI feature. ASUS will also join the team and offer Window's Copilot+ support with the Zephyrus G16 OLED.
A fairly thin 1.49cm form factor demonstrates how potent hardware is getting more efficient, allowing thinner profiles without as much compromise. The included 32GB of fast LPDDR5X-7500 memory and Wi-Fi 7 are also indications of the next-generation feel of this laptop.
The OLED screen is another notch towards the premium design, which will be a plus for photo and video editing. The primary target for this laptop is productivity and content creation, as ASUS has other models such as the TUF series to encompass gaming. That said, the OLED panel on this laptop has a 240Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync capabilities. Combined with the RTX 4070, it should be more than competent to play games at high settings.
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370 powers the ASUS Zephyrus G16 OLED
The push towards AI is apparent in every new device, and the CPU has been a major push in the direction. While GPUs are inherently much more powerful, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 in this laptop, the CPU has more specific AI workloads targeted.
Along with Windows Copilot+, which features Recall, other AI features are expected. Power profile management and similar background optimizations are something we can eventually expect.
If the AI era will prove meaningful for everyday use and consumers is still early to tell, but the effort on the part of companies such as ASUS to push to the next level is certainly apparent.
