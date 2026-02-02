RedMagic 11 Pro Review: Liquid-Cooled Android Phone For Serious Gamers

RedMagic 11 Pro: Liquid Cooling Comes To The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5







RedMagic 11 Pro - Starting At $749 The RedMagic 11 Pro is a powerful, stylish, and affordable Android gaming phone that boasts a liquid-cooled Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a big 7,500mAh battery.





Solid value

Ultra-cool design

Beautiful 144Hz display

Blazing performance

Outstanding battery life

Wireless charging

×Alert slider is back Middling cameras

Lackluster software





Gaming phones, while still somewhat niche, are now a well established device category. Here in the US, RedMagic is the gaming handset value champ, and this year’s $749 RedMagic 11 Pro is no exception. It basically updates last year’s $699 RedMagic 10 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, liquid cooling, IPX8 water resistance, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a larger capacity 7,500mAh battery, and 80W wireless charging.

RedMagic 11 Pro Hardware And Design





RedMagic 11 Pro front







RedMagic 11 Pro cameras, fan, and liquid cooling loop







RedMagic 11 Pro liquid cooling loop



RedMagic 11 Pro Specs And Features

Processor & 5G Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Display 6.85-inch 1.5k AMOLED, 2688x1216 resolution, 144Hz Memory 12/16/24GB LPDDR5T Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.1 Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP 1/1.55” f/1.9 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide - 2MP f/2.4 Macro Front-Facing Cameras 16MP f/2.0 Under-Display Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo

Battery 7,500mAh, 80W USB PPS wired charging, 80W wireless charging

OS Android 16 with RedMagic OS 11 Dimensions 163.8 x 76.5 x 8.9mm Weight 230g Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4+LE, NFC, USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2), LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)

Colors Subzero, Nightfreeze, Cryo Pricing Starting At $749 - Find It At RedMagic.tech

RedMagic 11 Pro Display Quality





RedMagic 11 Pro display



RedMagic 11 Pro Camera Performance And Image Quality





RedMagic 11 Pro cameras







RedMagic 11 Pro ultrawide



RedMagic 11 Pro main camera (1x)



RedMagic 11 Pro main camera (2x)



RedMagic 11 Pro main camera (5x)



RedMagic 11 Pro main camera (10x)







RedMagic 11 Pro ultrawide (night mode)



RedMagic 11 Pro main camera (1x, night mode)



RedMagic 11 Pro main camera (2x, night mode)



RedMagic 11 Pro main camera (5x, night mode)



RedMagic 11 Pro main camera (10x, night mode)







RedMagic 11 Pro macro





RedMagic 11 Pro selfie



RedMagic 11 Pro Reception And Sound Quality





RedMagic 11 Pro top edge with headphone jack



RedMagic 11 Pro Performance And Battery Life

RedMagic 11 Pro 3DMark Wild Life stress test





RedMagic 11 Pro 3DMark Solar Bay stress test





RedMagic 11 Pro Steel Nomad Light stress test





















Then again, subjective performance only tells part of the story. Benchmark results (see below) did not quite match my observations. In most of my tests, the RedMagic 11 Pro performed better than the OnePlus 15, especially with sustained workloads, where it throttled less (see above). Plus, the RedMagic 11 Pro didn’t exhibit the thermal and stability issues I experienced when running 3DMark’s Steel Nomad Light Unlimited stress test on the OnePlus 15.





Obviously, much of this can be attributed to the 25,000rpm cooling fan, liquid cooling loop, and massive (13.1mm2) vapor chamber. That liquid cooling loop, which RedMagic calls AquaCore, is filled with the same kind of fluorinated liquid coolant found in AI servers, and is circulated using a tiny piezoelectric ceramic pump. It’s also quite durable, thanks to an anti-puncture membrane in the loop, and a freeze-resistant liquid coolant.



















GFX Bench Graphics Tests



GFX Bench Graphics Tests



















3DMark Graphics Test 3DMark Graphics Test













RedMagic 11 Pro Software And User Experience





RedMagic 11 Pro app tray



RedMagic 11 Pro Review Summary









Obviously, the RedMagic 11 Pro will never replace a modern flagship in terms of all-around versatility, but it’s absolutely the right device if you’re a hard-core mobile gamer, and in that regard it offers tremendous value in a quality package. Let’s hope that RedMagic continues to improve its software, and brings better shooters to the table next time. If they do, RedMagic will be a force to be reconned with. You can purchase the RedMagic 11 Pro, starting from $749 (12/256GB) directly from the company’s website



