CATEGORIES
home News

Is Burn-In Still A Concern For OLED? This 18-Month QD-OLED Stress Test Sheds Some Light

by Chris HarperThursday, September 11, 2025, 02:21 PM EDT
hero 18mo oled burnin
Eighteen months into a deliberate QD-OLED burn-in test, Hardware Unboxed (through their secondary Monitors Unboxed channel) has returned with an update on the MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED's burn-in. The deliberate burn-in test encompasses 8 hours a day, every day, of mostly-static content creation usage, especially with half-split screen apps and an always-present bottom taskbar. Previous videos were uploaded at 1 month, then after 3 months, then once every three months, culminating in this latest update. After all of this time, how noticeable has the burn-in become, and how disruptive is it to the experience?

The most compelling visual to discuss is the burn-in seen after 18 months. The most noticeable area where burn-in occurred is a line going straight down the middle of the screen, since the tester preferred to work with either two windows snapped to each half of the screen, or with one window snapped to the right side of the screen when only one application was in use. Not only did this produce a pronounced line in the middle, it also resulted in the right side of the screen getting degraded faster, and the right side being noticeably darker than the left. This is a major uniformity issue, and has become a lot more noticeable to the tester over the past three months.

content 18mo oled burnin

As the tester says, burn-in has began to actually effect his use of the monitor over the past three months. The taskbar being burnt-in hardly matters at all, but the burn-in effectively creating a permanent split in the middle of the screen is noticeable, especially when doing more in-depth video editing work and wrangling with two halves of the screen having a noticeably different brightness. After all, the primary benefits of OLED are super-high contrast and great color reproduction — but when half the screen is consistently dimmer than the other and the green subpixels have burnt out the fastest, those benefits are mostly negated.


That said, the worst of the burn-in isn't immediately noticeable viewed from a camera, at a distance. You'd really have to be in person to notice most of these issues without image enhancement, and likely be close to the screen outside of high-contrast scenes that would more strongly exacerbate the burn-in issues. This worst-case scenario does show that it still takes a fair amount of time for a modern QD-OLED screen to have noticeable burn-in. With the right mitigation tactics, especially keeping the monitor off when not in use, lowering brightness, and mixing workloads, you can effectively increase lifespan before burn-in starts or becomes noticeable. Eight hours of mostly-static content a day with little-if-any media consumption or gaming is certainly pushing it.

Credit: Hardware Unboxed
Tags:  MSI, OLED, burn-in, qd-oled, mpg 321urx
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment