Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Review: Eclipsing Surface Pro

Processor Intel Core i7-1180G7 with vPro (4 Cores, 8 Threads; 12 MB L3 cache; 1.6 GHz base, 4.6 GHz maximum Turbo, 12 W TDP)

Display 13.0" 3:2 FHD+ (1920 x 1280) touch, 500 nits ComfortView Plus with 10-point multitouch and active pen support

Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 execution units, 1.1GHz max dynamic frequency)

Storage 1 TB NVMe PCI Express solid-state drive

Memory 16 GB LPDDR4x 4267MHz (soldered)

Audio 2x Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio Pro

Cameras Front-facing 5 MP with 1080p @30 fps video

- Support Winodws Hello with infra-red

World-facing 8 MP with 1080p @30 fps video

Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 802.11ax 2x2 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.1

Ports: Left 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)

1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo

Ports: Right 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)

1x wedge-style Lock Port

1x uSIM slot for optional cellular connectivity

Ports: Top 1x power button with integrated fingerprint reader

Ports: Bottom Pogo pin magnetic dock port for 7320 Detachable Keyboard

Keyboard 7320 Detachable Keyboard with magnetic docking hinge

Touchpad Built into 7320 Detachable Keyboard, integrated buttons

Battery Integrated 2-Cell 40 Whr polymer with ExpressCharge 2.0 and ExpressCharge Boost

Weight 1.82 lbs (tablet only); 2.69 lbs with 7320 Detachable Keyboard

Dimensions Tablet: 11.35 x 8.18 x 0.33 inches (288.4 x 207.9 x 8.44 millimeters)

With keyboard: 11.35 x 8.48 x 0.52 inches (288.4 x 215.6 x 13.54 millimeters)

Warranty 1-year mail-in after remote diagnosis; up to 5 year extension available