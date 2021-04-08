Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Review: A Petite Premium Powerhouse

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano: Impressive Specs In A Beautiful, Lightweight Intel Evo-Qualified Laptop

Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad X1 lineup has historically been one of our favorite business-class laptop product lines. Lenovo made a quick transition recently, and upgraded this popular laptop series with Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors that roared onto the scene with a nice performance lift and useful platform updates late last year. Besides the platform upgrade though, Lenovo also pulled a proverbial rabbit out of its hat when it dropped Tiger Lake into the thin and light 1.99lb ThinkPad X1 Nano . The performance-per-pound ratio of this machine should prove impressive and make for a solid, highly portable combination for business professionals or casual mainstream laptop users alike.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

Specifications & Features Processor Intel Core i7-1160G7 (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 2.1GHz base, 4.4GHz max Turbo, 12MB Cache) Display 13.0" 2K (2160 x 1350) 16:10 IPS, anti-glare with Dolby Vision™, 450 nits Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 execution units, 1.1 GHz max dynamic frequency) Storage 512GB NVMe SSD PCIe SSD

Memory 16 GB LPDDR4X (soldered) Audio 2x front-facing & 2x downward-firing Dolby Atmos speaker system ; Four array microphones, 360° far-field

Camera IR & 720p HD w/ Privacy Shutter Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, 802.11ax 2x2 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.1 Ports: Left 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) Ports: Right N/A Keyboard Backlit, multimedia Fn keys Touchpad UltraNav™ pointing device Battery 48Wh Weight 1.99 lb (907g) Dimensions 11.53 x 8.18 x .055-.066 inches (292.8 x 207.7 x 13.87-16.7 milllimeters) Warranty 1-year Operating System Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Price As Reviewed $1,877.40

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano's Features & Design





Lenovo designed the ThinkPad X1 Nano with professional users in mind, as it comes in a sleek and smooth matte-black finish, devoid of gaudy bells and whistles. If you get a touchscreen edition of the X1 Nano, though, you can opt for a carbon-fiber weave on the top cover for a bit of extra flair. The smooth shell on the ThinkPad X1 Nano is made of a "durable magnesium-aluminum" alloy, which we have seen on other ThinkPad devices. This design choice provides both a premium feel, and allowed the ultra-lightweight laptop to come in at around 2lbs. This weight makes it incredibly easy to carry around and get things done wherever you may be. Moreover, the small size helps as well, with a footprint of only 11.53 " X 8.18", which is not much larger than a standard sheet of paper, for reference.





ThinkPad X1 Nano 2K 16:10 13-Inch IPS Display





As you may have guessed by its overall physical dimensions, the ThinkPad X1 Nano comes with a 13" display that is impressive, to say the least. All configurations come with a 2160x1350 16:10 High-DPI IPS display boasting 450 nits of brightness, 100% sRGB coverage, and Dolby Vision support. The display itself has a matte finish with an anti-glare coating as well, which is great for working in brightly-lit or mixed lighting areas. Ultimately, both indoors and out, this display seemed to get the job done no matter what we threw at it and it's relatively bright overall versus similar machines in the X1 Nano's class.



Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano's Peripherals









With only a pair of USB-C ports, you might find yourself looking for more expansion options, though at least the full bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4 is enabled here. There's also no microSD card reader on board, unfortunately, and it would have been nice to have one of those USB-C data/charge ports on the other side of the machine, for more flexible left or right-sided charging and potentially easier cable routing as a result. Taking a tour around the device, you'll find there is not much going on. On the left side of the ThinkPad X1 Nano, there are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. On the right, there is a row of vent holes and a simple backlit power button that is fairly easy to find once you get used to its position.With only a pair of USB-C ports, you might find yourself looking for more expansion options, though at least the full bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4 is enabled here. There's also no microSD card reader on board, unfortunately, and it would have been nice to have one of those USB-C data/charge ports on the other side of the machine, for more flexible left or right-sided charging and potentially easier cable routing as a result. Dell's XPS 13 line-up does it this way and it's a simple thoughtful design choice that we prefer.









Opening up the laptop, you'll notice four small holes at the top the display, which are for the quad, integrated 360-degree far-field microphones. These are just above the camera bar, which features a 720p webcam and IR camera (for Windows Hello capability) alongside Lenovo's Privacy Shutter. There is also an optional human presence detection sensor that will automatically lock the computer if you step away. Though adequate, it would have been nice to see a 1080p webcam considering the work-from-home trend and the desire for increased video capture quality, but this webcam and microphone array gets the job done.









Dropping down to the typing deck, we find a backlit six-row keyboard with multimedia function keys. As always with Lenovo, this keyboard provides a satisfying and comfortable typing experience once you get used to the layout. There is also a centrally located TrackPoint nub of course, which will work for a quick movement across the screen, though it's not as accurate as using the trackpad. Speaking of which, the multi-touch enabled trackpad has a glass surface, with three buttons for left, right, and middle mouse clicks. It feels incredibly smooth to the touch, and it's very accurate and responsive for scrolling long pages, intricate movements and multi-touch gestures.