OnePlus Watch Review: A Great First Effort In Need Of Polish

Charging is pretty quick, with a half charge taking just 20 minutes, and a full charge taking about an hour (at 5V 1A). Basically, a 5-minute charge yields about a day of battery life.

In terms of performance, the OnePlus Watch feels quite responsive. There’s no lag in the UI, and everything happens smoothly. OnePlus hasn’t shared many specs, but we know it’s powered by an unspecified STMicroelectronics STM32 32-bit ARM microcontroller with integrated SRAM paired to 4GB of flash storage. Radios include Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / Beidou positioning, and NFC -- but no WiFi.While the OnePlus Watch specs list NFC, none of the software appears to take advantage of it. There’s obviously no way to set up Google Pay , since the watch is not running Android Wear, and Bluetooth pairing via NFC isn’t available. Sensors include ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, barometer, heart rate, and blood oxygen. A linear vibration motor completes the package, and while it feels nice, it’s not very strong.OnePlus promises up to two weeks of battery life from the 402mAh cell. Our initial full charge lasted exactly one week without continuous heart rate / blood oxygen monitoring enabled. That’s decent, but our Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro (same display, 455mAh cell) also manages a week between charges, though that’s with both the always-on display and continuous heart rate monitoring enabled.Charging is pretty quick, with a half charge taking just 20 minutes, and a full charge taking about an hour (at 5V 1A). Basically, a 5-minute charge yields about a day of battery life.

OnePlus Watch Software And User Experience

Like other smartwatches with fitness band-like functionality and long battery life from Huawei and Xiaomi, the OnePlus Watch runs a custom real-time OS which (RTOS) is significantly more lightweight than Apple’s watchOS, Samsung’s Tizen, Fitbit’s Fitbit OS, or Google’s Wear OS . Features and user experience are similar to the competition. This includes:



Time, date, alarms, timers, stopwatch

Multiple watch faces (some customizable)

Step and activity tracking

Continuous heart rate monitoring

Continuous blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring

HRV (heart rate variability) monitoring

Automatic sleep tracking

Automatic workout detection

110+ workout types (including customized modes)

Stress monitoring

Breath training

Calls over Bluetooth

Notifications (customizable)

Weather updates

Barometer and compass

Local music playback

Remote music control

Remote OnePlus TV control













OnePlus Watch Pricing And Competition





In terms of competition, you have smartwatches with installable apps and shorter battery life, like the $199 Apple Watch 3, the $160 Samsung Galaxy Active, the $180 Fitbit Versa 2, or the $160 TicWatch E2 (Wear OS). Then you have smartwatches with fitness band-like functionality and long battery life, which go head-to-head with the OnePlus Watch, like the



Obviously, you can spend a lot more money than this type of accessory -- we chose the most affordable models currently available in each category, which are mostly older devices. If you’re looking for a modern, premium (sapphire, titanium, ceramic, and leather) smartwatch that competes directly with the OnePlus Watch, look no further than the €349

Here in the US, the OnePlus Watch Classic Edition (Midnight Black) will be available for $159 on April 14 directly from OnePlus . Look for it on Amazon as well . Other markets are also getting the Classic Edition -- like Canada ($219 CAD), China, Europe, and India -- so stay tuned for more details. The Cobalt Limited Edition is coming to China, Europe, and India in May -- price TBD.In terms of competition, you have smartwatches with installable apps and shorter battery life, like the $199 Apple Watch 3, the $160 Samsung Galaxy Active, the $180 Fitbit Versa 2, or the $160 TicWatch E2 (Wear OS). Then you have smartwatches with fitness band-like functionality and long battery life, which go head-to-head with the OnePlus Watch, like the Huawei Watch GT ($150 on Amazon) and Xiaomi Mi Watch ($122 at Walmart).Obviously, you can spend a lot more money than this type of accessory -- we chose the most affordable models currently available in each category, which are mostly older devices. If you’re looking for a modern, premium (sapphire, titanium, ceramic, and leather) smartwatch that competes directly with the OnePlus Watch, look no further than the €349 Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

OnePlus Watch Final Analysis







What’s really exciting is that a quality smartwatch with fitness band-like functionality and long battery life is now officially available from a familiar brand here in the US -- a market that’s dominated by smartwatches with installable apps and short battery life. Let’s just hope the OnePlus Watch opens the door to more competition, and that the company delivers on those promised software updates.





Excellent hardware

Beautiful display

Responsive user experience

Solid feature set

Decent battery life

Affordable price

Software needs improvement

No always-on display

No accessibility settings

NFC does nothing

Weak haptics

Limited notification support

The OnePlus Watch is a great first effort smartwatch from OnePlus. It combines refined design and excellent build quality with a beautiful screen, responsive user experience, and a solid roster of features. Battery life is decent, and its $159 price point is right. The only thing that really needs improvement is the software -- and the OnePlus Health app in particular. It’s currently missing some critical functionality that’s standard in this category.

Obviously there’s no way to install apps. Software updates aside, you can expect this smartwatch’s functionality to remain mostly the same over time, with pre-installed apps for each feature above.The OnePlus Watch is pretty intuitive, and the UI is similar to the competition. You can press any button or raise your wrist to wake up the watch and display the current watch face. Swiping down on the watch face shows quick settings (do-not-disturb toggle, brightness, find phone, set alarm, flashlight, and settings menu), Bluetooth connection status, and battery level; swiping up shows recent notifications, plus a “clear all” button.Additionally, swiping left brings up a series of tiles for activity, workouts, sleep, heart rate, stress, weather, and music control. Think of these tiles as widgets for the pre-installed apps. You can manage these tiles (up to six) by touching and holding the current tile. Similarly, touching and holding the current watch face lets you manage various on-board watch faces (up to 14). More watch faces are available in the OnePlus Health app as well.Pressing the 2-o’clock button displays a carousel of pre-installed apps (basically the launcher). Tap on any icon to launch the corresponding app. Once inside an app, swiping to the left takes you back to the previous screen. The 4-o’clock button can be configured to launch any of the pre-installed apps with just one press (like a shortcut button). Pressing and holding this button brings up the shutdown / reboot menu.Automatic sleep tracking is one of the best features of the OnePlus Watch, and is similar to Huawei’s implementation. Basically, sleep or nap whenever you want, and the watch will figure it out and give you a detailed analysis -- including deep and light sleep. It works like a charm, and is miles ahead of the Sleep app on the Apple Watch . All that’s missing is an option in the settings to automatically enable do-not-disturb after 15min of sleep.The OnePlus Health app lets you configure which phone apps send notifications to the watch. Unfortunately, the OnePlus Watch currently only displays app-specific icons for notifications from Facebook, LinkedIn, Line, WhatsApp and Instagram. As such, notifications from Gmail , Twitter -- or any other app -- display a generic icon alongside the notification text, making it difficult to tell these notifications apart when just glancing at the watch.OnePlus will be adding more app-specific icons for notifications in an upcoming update, but for now, this hampers the OnePlus Watch’s utility when it comes to notifications. Another issue is that there’s no way to dismiss individual notifications, and clearing a notification on your phone doesn’t remove it from the watch. The only way to clean up notifications is to tap the “clear all” button from time-to-time.Everything else works pretty much as you’d expect. We only scratched the surface when testing workouts -- which include walking, jogging, running, cycling, swimming, elliptical cross-trainer, rowing machine, badminton, mountaineering, outdoor orienteering, yoga, cricket and freestyle training (among others) -- and didn’t experience any problems with interval walking. As a bonus, the OnePlus Health app also syncs health and fitness data with Google Fit The rest of the OnePlus Health app is standard fare (see screenshots). Basically, it lets you dive into your health and fitness data specifics, and manage personal and device settings. You can even start a workout from within the app. But mostly you’ll want to use the app to manage watch faces, notification settings, on-device music, fitness goals, device and health settings, plus firmware updates.In all, OnePlus has done a good job with the software, but there’s room for improvement currently. The OnePlus Health app is somewhat incomplete (it won’t sync sleep data from the watch yet, for example), but the company promises this will be fixed by mid-May. Hopefully the company will provide regular software updates, like it does with its phones, to refine the experience all around.