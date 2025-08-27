Google Pixel 10 Series Review: These Flagship Phones Impress



Google Pixel 10 Series - Starting At $799, Find It On Amazon

The Pixel 10 ($799), Pixel 10 Pro ($999), and Pixel 10 Pro XL ($1199) are Google’s best flagship phones yet. They update last year’s Pixel 9 series with a more efficient processor platform, brighter displays, meaningful camera tweaks, larger batteries, faster charging, and Qi2 magnetic accessory support, though US models lack a SIM tray.





Brighter displays

Excellent cameras and zoom performance

More efficient SoC

Larger batteries, faster charging

Qi2 with magnets

Outstanding software and AI features Downgraded ultrawide and main shooter (Pixel 10)

eSIM only in the US

No charger in the box





Pixel 10 Series Hardware, Design, And Build Quality





Pixel 10









Pixel 10 Pro XL



Pixel 10 Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G5, Exynos Modem 5400

Display 6.3" 1080p LTPS OLED, 2424x1080 resolution, 120Hz

Memory 12GB

Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0)

Rear-Facing Cameras 48 MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 13MP f/2.2 120º Ultra-Wide PDAF - 10.8MP f/3.1 5x Periscope Telephoto OIS, dual-pixel PDAF

Front-Facing Cameras 10.5MP, f/2.2 Ultra-Wide PDAF

Video Recording U p to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4970mAh, 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, Qi2 with magnets

OS Android 16 With Pixel UI

Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm

Weight 204 grams

Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave), eSIM only

Colors Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian

Pricing Find the Google Pixel 10 @ Amazon, starting at $799



Pixel 10 Pro Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G5, Exynos Modem 5400

Display 6.3" 1.5k LTPO OLED, 2856 x 1280 resolution, 1-120Hz

Memory 16GB

Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0), 512GB and 1TB (Zoned UFS)

Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 48MP f/1.7 123º Ultra-Wide dual-pixel PDAF - 48MP f/2.8 5x Periscope Telephoto OIS, dual-pixel PDAF

Front-Facing Cameras 42MP, f/2.2 Ultra-Wide PDAF

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 4870mAh, 30W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, Qi2 with magnets

OS Android 16 With Pixel UI

Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm

Weight 207 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave), eSIM only

Colors Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Pricing Find the Google Pixel 10 Pro @ Amazon, starting at $999



Pixel 10 Pro XL Specs And Features

Processing & 5G Platform Google Tensor G5, Exynos Modem 5400

Display 6.8" 2k LTPO OLED, 2992 x 1344 resolution, 1-120Hz

Memory 16GB

Storage 256GB (UFS 4.0), 512GB and 1TB (Zoned UFS)

Rear-Facing Cameras 50MP f/1.7 Main OIS, dual-pixel PDAF - 48MP f/1.7 123º Ultra-Wide dual-pixel PDAF - 48MP f/2.8 5x Periscope Telephoto OIS, dual-pixel PDAF

Front-Facing Cameras 42MP, f/2.2 Ultra-Wide PDAF

Video Recording U p to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps, 1080p slow-mo Battery 5200mAh, 45W wired charging, 25W wireless charging, Qi2 with magnets

OS Android 16 With Pixel UI

Dimensions 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

Weight 232 grams

Connectivity 802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, UWB, USB-C 3.2, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave), eSIM only

Colors Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Pricing Find the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL @ Amazon, starting at $1199



Pixel 10 Series Display Quality

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL have very similar 6.3- and 6.8-inch (2856 x 1280 pixels, 495ppi and 2992 x 1344 pixels, 486ppi) LTPO OLED displays to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL. These two screens have the same 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support as before, but are now even brighter (3300 nits peak vs. 3000).





Pixel 10 display



Pixel 10 Series Camera Performance And Image Quality





Pixel 10 Pro XL camera pod



Only the 10.5 MP f/2.2, 95-degree 20mm (1/3.1-inch 1.22-micron) ultrawide selfie camera from the Pixel 9 carries over to the Pixel 10. And before you cry foul about the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL re-using last year’s shooters, Google’s Tensor G5 chip enables a new software feature called Pro Res Zoom. This AI-based zoom algorithm is similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 13 , but lets you take very clear pictures at up to 100x magnification





Left: 100x regular zoom - Right: 100x Pro Res Zoom





50x Pro Res Zoom at night







Pro Res Zoom, which is exclusive to the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, kicks in at 30x and appears to use AI-based diffusion models , but starting with a low quality image instead of noise. As you can see in our photos, the results are often spectacular. One area where Pro Res Zoom can struggle with is text, which sometimes gets turned into gibberish. Then again, the OnePlus 13’s AI-based zoom algorithm also exhibits this problem as well.





Left: 10x zoom with 100x area highlighted

Center: 100x standard zoom - Right: 100x Pro Res Zoom - Note the artifacts in the text



The Pixel 10 offers a rich set of photo modes, which include portrait, night (called Night Sight), RAW support, astrophotography, long exposure, and Action Pan (motion blur). These are available on all four shooters. Macro and Add Me (merges two pictures to add the photographer in group photos, now works with pets) are only supported on the main camera. Panorama is available on both the main shooter and the telephoto.





Pixel 10 Pro XL ultrawide

Pixel 10 Pro XL main camera (1x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL main camera (2x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (5x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (10x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (20x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (30x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (50x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (100x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL ultrawide

Pixel 10 Pro XL main camera (1x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL main camera (2x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (5x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (10x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (20x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (30x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (50x)



Pixel 10 Pro XL telephoto (100x)







Pixel 10 Pro XL macro





Pixel 10 Pro XL selfie (portrait mode)





Next up: audio fidelity, general performance, and battery life results...

