CATEGORIES
home News

Qi2 Brings Blazing-Fast 25W Wireless Charging To iPhone And Major Android Devices

by Aaron LeongThursday, July 24, 2025, 10:18 AM EDT
hero qi2 apple
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is ready to push a new stage of wireless charging with the launch of the Qi v.2.21 standard, a.k.a. Qi2, which can now manage 25 watts. Thanks to tech advancements, Qi v2.2.1 can deliver up to a 70% increase in charging power to both Apple and a host of major Android smartphones.

According to WPC's press release this week, the new Qi v2.2.1 (Qi2) specification boosts power delivery from the current 15W to a less pedestrian 25W. Paul Struhsaker, Executive Director of the WPC, noted that the magnetic power protocol of Qi2 was intentionally designed to serve as a foundation for "even faster and more efficient wireless charging in the future." Struhsaker hopes that Qi2 "will encourage increased penetration of wireless charging usage and accelerate the adoption of the new standard."

Honestly, faster Qi2 can't come soon enough. As battery capacities and device usage have increased since the original Qi was conceived, consumers (and consumer demand) have pushed the WPC to take action. Based on the consortium's market research, it was consistently shown that faster wireless charging is the most-requested feature to improve user satisfaction. 

pixel 10a
Place your bets. Will the Pixel 10 get 15 W or 25 W Qi2?

Indeed, Apple's iPhone lineup has been a key driver in the adoption of Qi and Qi2, but the new protocol is especially exciting for the Android ecosystem. For many Android phone manufacturers, WPC's green light basically marks its entry into the Qi2-certified world. A slight side note -- prior reports indicate that Google was involved in the development of the new standard, with some saying that the Pixel 10 series could get Qi2 as well as a line of Pixelsnap magnetic accessories.

As for other Qi2 25W-supported products, the rollout is already underway. The WPC has confirmed that 14 devices, receivers, and transmitters have completed the initial certification process, plus it has opened full-scale certification testing to hundreds of other devices, such as chargers and power banks.

While magnetic 25W charging is great news and all, our wish is for faster speeds still. Currently, manufacturers like Honor, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have proprietary wireless chargers that push all the way up to 80W. So WPC, how about we start seeing a merging of ideas here?
Tags:  smartphones, wireless-charging, qi-wireless, qi2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment