Qi2 Brings Blazing-Fast 25W Wireless Charging To iPhone And Major Android Devices

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is ready to push a new stage of wireless charging with the launch of the Qi v.2.21 standard, a.k.a. Qi2, which can now manage 25 watts. Thanks to tech advancements, Qi v2.2.1 can deliver up to a 70% increase in charging power to both Apple and a host of major Android smartphones.
According to WPC's press release this week, the new Qi v2.2.1 (Qi2) specification boosts power delivery from the current 15W to a less pedestrian 25W. Paul Struhsaker, Executive Director of the WPC, noted that the magnetic power protocol of Qi2 was intentionally designed to serve as a foundation for "even faster and more efficient wireless charging in the future." Struhsaker hopes that Qi2 "will encourage increased penetration of wireless charging usage and accelerate the adoption of the new standard."
Honestly, faster Qi2 can't come soon enough. As battery capacities and device usage have increased since the original Qi was conceived, consumers (and consumer demand) have pushed the WPC to take action. Based on the consortium's market research, it was consistently shown that faster wireless charging is the most-requested feature to improve user satisfaction.
Indeed, Apple's iPhone lineup has been a key driver in the adoption of Qi and Qi2, but the new protocol is especially exciting for the Android ecosystem. For many Android phone manufacturers, WPC's green light basically marks its entry into the Qi2-certified world. A slight side note -- prior reports indicate that Google was involved in the development of the new standard, with some saying that the Pixel 10 series could get Qi2 as well as a line of Pixelsnap magnetic accessories.
As for other Qi2 25W-supported products, the rollout is already underway. The WPC has confirmed that 14 devices, receivers, and transmitters have completed the initial certification process, plus it has opened full-scale certification testing to hundreds of other devices, such as chargers and power banks.
While magnetic 25W charging is great news and all, our wish is for faster speeds still. Currently, manufacturers like Honor, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have proprietary wireless chargers that push all the way up to 80W. So WPC, how about we start seeing a merging of ideas here?