Qi2 Brings Blazing-Fast 25W Wireless Charging To iPhone And Major Android Devices





Honestly, faster Qi2 can't come soon enough. As battery capacities and device usage have increased since the original Qi was conceived, consumers (and consumer demand) have pushed the WPC to take action. Based on the consortium's market research, it was consistently shown that faster wireless charging is the most-requested feature to improve user satisfaction.





Place your bets. Will the Pixel 10 get 15 W or 25 W Qi2?



As for other Qi2 25W-supported products, the rollout is already underway. The WPC has confirmed that 14 devices, receivers, and transmitters have completed the initial certification process, plus it has opened full-scale certification testing to hundreds of other devices, such as chargers and power banks.





While magnetic 25W charging is great news and all , our wish is for faster speeds still. Currently, manufacturers like Honor, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have proprietary wireless chargers that push all the way up to 80W. So WPC, how about we start seeing a merging of ideas here?