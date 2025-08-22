Google Tensor G5 Brings The Fight To Snapdragon In Leaked Benchmarks
A user on the pixel_phones subreddit posted Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark results for a Pixel 10 Pro XL alongside a Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 10 Pro XL clocked in with a single-core score of 2,296 and a multi-core score of 6,203, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL managed a single-core score of 1,889 and a multi-core score of 4,247. The G5 appears to offer a single-core performance uplift of 21.5% with a 46% improvement to multi-core performance.
Of course, many buyers will want to compare the Pixel 10s to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S25, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 chips. When we reviewed the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it scored 3,147 for single-core performance and 9,814 for multi-core performance.
While the S25 Ultra packs more power, it’s also a lot more expensive. Samsung’s latest and greatest starts at $1299. Meanwhile, the entry level Pixel 10, which sports the G5 Tensor processor, comes in at $799. So even if buyers opt for the less expensive Pixel model, they should be getting a phone with plenty of horespower, so long as the leaked numbers are accurate.