NVIDIA DGX Spark Review: A GB10-Infused Mini AI Development Powerhouse



NVIDIA DGX Spark - $3,999 MSRP

NVIDIA's diminutive DGX Spark development companion moves away from the robotics focus of its forebears and into the office with general AI development in its sights.





Grace Blackwell GB10 is purpose-built for AI

128 GB of fast memory is more than any consumer GPU

NVIDIA's Playbooks are easy to follow

Sync app makes remote development easy

Small, unobtrusive box runs cool and quiet Significant price premium

Performance won't replace dGPUs with lower-memory loads





NVIDIA DGX Spark Specifications

Back at CES in January, NVIDIA announced what was at the time called Project DIGITS and its accompanying GB10 "superchip". Project DIGITS was designed to bring powerful local AI to the desktop with more memory than any consumer GPU can provide. Now named the NVIDIA DGX Spark, the system was initially announced with a price tag of $3,000 and it was expected to ship in May of this year. However, fine-tuning the hardware and software stack and other external global factors pushed availability to today in mid-October, and with a higher price tag to boot. But it is here now, and we have one in the house for testing, so let's meet the NVIDIA DGX Spark...

At the heart of the DGX Spark is the Grace Blackwell GB10 SoC. This SoC combines a 20-core Arm64 CPU with a Blackwell-based GPU with 4th-generation RT cores and 5th-gen Tensor cores. Like all Blackwell GPUs, the included support for the NVFP4 datatype allows developers to get better performance and lower memory footprints than INT8 or even FP8 allow. And all of that is backed by 128GB of unified LPDDR5x system memory offering up 273 GB/sec of peak bandwidth.

nvidia-settings

NVIDIA DGX Spark Build and Features

This angle makes the DGX Spark look mighty small -- and it is both of those things.

NVIDIA DGX Spark vs Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit

The DGX Spark Is A Developer Companion Piece

NVIDIA Sync hooks your integrated dev environment to the Spark with ease



NVIDIA Build Makes Remote Development Easy



Remote controlling the Spark from Visual Studio Code