Google Pixel 10 Series Phones Arrive With Tensor G5, New AI Chops And Amped Cameras
Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 01:00 PM EDT
Google has officially pulled the wraps off the tenth generation of Pixel phones: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, alongside the Pixel 10 Pro Fold foldable. This latest lineup promises a blend of enhanced durability, advanced AI smarts, and notable camera improvements, all powered by the new TSMC-built Tensor G5 chipset. All four devices have slightly refreshed designs as well, making them, according to Google, more resilient and ergonomic than before.
Looks-wise, the new Pixel 10 phones feature satin-finish metal frames and polished glass backs. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade colorways, while the Pixel 10 comes in Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass. Perhaps the most exciting upgrade across the board is Pixelsnap, a new magnetic Qi2 protocol that enables wireless charging and supports a range of new magnetic accessories, a la Apple's iPhones.
The flagship Pixel 10 Pro XL boasts the largest battery yet in a Pixel phone—5200 mAh—and promises "30+ hour battery life" as a result. It also supports 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging, and 45W wired charging. The Pixel 10 Pro cuts the battery down slightly to 4870 mAh, and the standard Pixel 10 ironically has a marginally larger battery at 4970 mAh. Both step down to 30W wired charging and 15W Qi2 wireless charging.
Google promises seven years of OS and security updates on these devices. They are also the first to feature Material 3 Expressive (as part of Android 16), a new UI that Google says should offer more personalization. The company also claims that the new devices are built with the highest portion of recycled materials ever used in a Pixel: 100 percent for the housing, and at least 29 percent of recycled materials for the other components.
Proudly, Google crows that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first foldable device to have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, offering the same ingress protection as many slab-style flagships. Its new gearless hinge is said to be twice as durable as the predecessor's and is supposedly designed to handle over ten years of folding. The Super Actua Flex Display has been reengineered with thinner glass and two layers of anti-impact film for improved drop protection. The new Pro Fold also sports an 8" inner display, and a 6.4" outer panel with smaller bezels than Google's previous Fold.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Both screens on the Fold, as well as the screens on all three of the non-folding Pixel 10s, feature an eye-searing peak brightness of up to 3000 nits for maximum direct-light visibility; typical brightness in HDR mode is given as 2000 nits—still very impressive. All of the screens also support 120 Hz operation and all but the base Pixel 10 support variable refresh rate operation down to 1 Hz, which is pretty neat.
As we've previously covered, the entire Pixel 10 lineup is powered by the Tensor G5. As you'd expect, Google says that this is the most powerful Tensor SoC to date, and notes that it was co-designed with Google DeepMind and TSMC.Unfortunately, Google gives very little specific information about the Tensor G5, but does say that it is designed to run the newest Gemini Nano model as well as the devices' other new AI functions. The Tensor G5 is fed by 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage in the Pixel 10; the other devices support up to 1TB of storage, and ship with 16GB of RAM as standard.
One such new feature is Magic Cue, which is proactively woven into apps like Google Messages and the Phone app to offer relevant information exactly when you need it. For instance, when you're on a call with an airline, Magic Cue can automatically pull your flight details from your email and display them on your screen. There are significant privacy implications here, but we suspect most Google users will chose convenience over privacy, as usual.
Preorders on the phones start today: Unlocked Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Smartphone, 16GB/256GB: $1799 at Best Buy Unlocked Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Smartphone, 16GB/256GB: $1199 at Amazon
Unlocked Google Pixel 10 Pro Smartphone, 16GB/128GB: $999 at Amazon Unlocked Google Pixel 10 Smartphone, 12GB/128GB: $799 at Amazon
Naturally, the Pixel 10 phones are expected to continue the series' tradition of excellent photography. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL introduce a new 48 MP main camera to its triple rear camera array. The Pixel 10 features the first 5x telephoto lens on this tier of Pixel, offering what Google claims is "10x optical quality" and up to 20x "Super Res" electronic zoom.
Exclusive to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL is "Pro Res Zoom", which leverages the Tensor G5 and a new generative imaging model to achieve something like 100x zoom using what Google says is the largest AI model ever used on a Pixel camera. No word on whether the images actually resemble what you're photographing, though.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold introduces a new feature called Instant View, which allows you to preview photos instantly when the phone is unfolded, giving you the chance to retake a picture before the moment passes. The camera setup on the foldable also includes features like Macro Focus, up to 20x Super Res Zoom, and a Rear Camera Selfie mode that lets you use the rear cameras for selfies.
The new Pixel phones are available for pre-order starting today; Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL pre-orders will also receive a full year of Google AI Pro. The Pixel 10 starts at $799, the Pixel 10 Pro at $999, the Pixel 10 Pro XL at $1199, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at $1799. All three standard phones will be available on Google Store shelves and other retail partners on August 28, while folks itching for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have to wait until October 9.