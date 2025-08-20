Google Pixel 10 Series Phones Arrive With Tensor G5, New AI Chops And Amped Cameras



As we've previously covered, the entire Pixel 10 lineup is powered by the Tensor G5. As you'd expect, Google says that this is the most powerful Tensor SoC to date, and notes that it was co-designed with Google DeepMind and TSMC .Unfortunately, Google gives very little specific information about the Tensor G5, but does say that it is designed to run the newest Gemini Nano model as well as the devices' other new AI functions. The Tensor G5 is fed by 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage in the Pixel 10; the other devices support up to 1TB of storage, and ship with 16GB of RAM as standard.

One such new feature is Magic Cue, which is proactively woven into apps like Google Messages and the Phone app to offer relevant information exactly when you need it. For instance, when you're on a call with an airline, Magic Cue can automatically pull your flight details from your email and display them on your screen. There are significant privacy implications here, but we suspect most Google users will chose convenience over privacy, as usual.











Exclusive to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL is "Pro Res Zoom", which leverages the Tensor G5 and a new generative imaging model to achieve something like 100x zoom using what Google says is the largest AI model ever used on a Pixel camera. No word on whether the images actually resemble what you're photographing, though.





Above and top: Pixel 10 Pro XL, Image: HotHardware Naturally, the Pixel 10 phones are expected to continue the series' tradition of excellent photography. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL introduce a new 48 MP main camera to its triple rear camera array. The Pixel 10 features the first 5x telephoto lens on this tier of Pixel, offering what Google claims is "10x optical quality" and up to 20x "Super Res" electronic zoom.