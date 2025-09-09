Dell Pro 14 Premium Laptop Review: A Case Study In Minimalism
|Dell Pro 14 Premium Laptop: Starting At $1899, $2729 As Tested
The Dell Pro 14 Premium is feature-rich, high performance laptop, with a polarizing minimalist design and excellent battery life.
Dell shook up its entire PC lineup this year, retiring long-standing brands like XPS, Latitude, Inspiron and Precision in favor of a simpler three-tier structure: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max, each with Base/Plus/Premium trims. It’s a bold reset meant to make shopping easier (and to spotlight AI-PC features), though it's going to take a minute two for folks to unlearn Dell's old model badges. Of course, the iconic brand equity in the likes of XPS that Dell tossed aside in the move was a hard pill for many to swallow. Regardless, the new Dell Pro 14 Premium is essentially the spiritual successor to a high-end Latitude—now dressed in new threads, with modular serviceability touches that we’ll delve into later, and an optional but tasty Tandem OLED display in tow.
So the question for this review largely centers around whether or not the new Dell Pro 14 Premium is truly a worthy follow-on that sends its Latitude counterpart of days gone by off into the sunset, with a new hope of premium professional Dell laptops to come? Let's dig in.
Dell Pro 14 Premium Specs
The Pro 14 Premium's dimensions and the 2.52-lb total weight keep it within a rare weight class of 14-inch machines, and it's one the major advantages of this machine over the Dell 14 Premium (formerly Dell XPS 14) that we reviewed not long ago.
Design, Build Quality, Display And IO Expansion
Then there's Dell's Collaboration Touchpad that offers a slick productivity trick. During Teams or Zoom calls, four backlit icons appear on the touchpad edge for quick mute, camera, share, and chat toggles. These thoughtful small features definitely help make hybrid work a bit more fluid.
Close the lid on the Dell Pro 14 Premium, and what you’re left staring at the embodiment of restraint. Dell went with a magnesium alloy cover that feels both light and deceptively strong. There’s just a hint of flex if you press down, but there's a confidence that this machine is built to ride in and out of backpacks without much wear and tear.
The finish is matte and professional, leaning toward a graphite-gray tone that whispers pure minimalism. Fingerprints are less of a nuisance here than with glossy aluminum designs, though they're not eliminated completely.
Front and center, Dell’s new, minimalist logo treatment quietly signals the brand’s design reboot. Gone is the chrome badge we’ve all seen for decades; in its place is a flat, understated mark that lines up with the company’s push toward modern simplicity across the new Pro line. It looks clean, contemporary, and in line with the target audience of this machine, which are no-nonsense business types.
Dell Pro 14 Premium Software Experience And Utilities
As a Copilot+ PC class device with an NPU on board, Windows 11 Pro features like Studio Effects and on-device AI enhancements are supported out of the box, and Dell layers in manageability and security tooling for IT shops (think vPro options, remote management hooks, and hardened BIOS features). If you’re coming from a Latitude, the intent is familiar—it’s just streamlined and rebranded.
Thankfully, what you don’t get is the usual grab bag of third-party trialware — no pre-loaded McAfee nags, no consumer-grade cloud storage promos, no redundant anything. Just a clean Windows 11 Pro OS was installed on our machine, beyond these Dell utilities.
And with all of these particulars out of the way, why don't we take this new premium business class Dell laptop around our benchmark test track.