Dell Pro 14 Premium Laptop Review: A Case Study In Minimalism

Close the lid on the Dell Pro 14 Premium, and what you’re left staring at the embodiment of restraint. Dell went with a magnesium alloy cover that feels both light and deceptively strong. There’s just a hint of flex if you press down, but there's a confidence that this machine is built to ride in and out of backpacks without much wear and tear.

The finish is matte and professional, leaning toward a graphite-gray tone that whispers pure minimalism. Fingerprints are less of a nuisance here than with glossy aluminum designs, though they're not eliminated completely.

Front and center, Dell’s new, minimalist logo treatment quietly signals the brand’s design reboot. Gone is the chrome badge we’ve all seen for decades; in its place is a flat, understated mark that lines up with the company’s push toward modern simplicity across the new Pro line. It looks clean, contemporary, and in line with the target audience of this machine, which are no-nonsense business types.