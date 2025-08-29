OnePlus Buds 4 Review: Mid-Range Wireless Earbuds That Rock
OnePlus Buds 4 Review: Supreme Comfort, Impressive ANC, And Outstanding Value
|
OnePlus Buds 4: $129 MSRP
|
|
Here in the US, when it comes to high-quality TWS (true wireless) earbuds for everyday use, Apple’s AirPods immediately come to mind, or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, or Sony’s LinkBuds, or audio brands like JBL, Sennheiser, Bose, and Beats. Abroad, Chinese brands like Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, TCL, and Honor are also popular. But here’s a little secret: Nothing and OnePlus make some of the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested.
Today we’re taking a look at the OnePlus Buds 4 ($129), the company’s latest mid-range TWS earbuds. These follow in the footsteps of OnePlus’ superb Buds Pro 3 flagship wireless earbuds, which alongside Nothing’s Ear and Ear (a), are currently our favorite TWS earbuds – though Samsung’s Galaxy Buds3 Pro also deserve an honorable mention. So, do the OnePlus Buds 4 live up to our high standards? Let’s find out.
OnePlus Buds 4 Design And ComfortThe OnePlus Buds 4 combine design elements of the company’s Buds Pro 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro released last year. While the oval shape and dimensions of the charging case are similar to the Buds Pro 3’s, it’s noticeably lighter, and lacks the faux-leather finish, Dynaudio branding, and wireless charging coil from OnePlus’ flagship. You’ll find a USB Type-C port along the bottom edge, a pairing button on the right side, and a status LED in front.
OnePlus Buds 4 Sound Quality And Noise CancellationOnePlus’ TWS earbuds usually sound pretty decent out-of-the-box, and only require minimal EQ to sound excellent. That’s not the case with the Buds 4, which are bass-heavy by default, with a harsh top-end. Fortunately, after tuning the EQ, the Buds 4 went from sounding mediocre to sounding great. We came up with the EQ curve below, which is close to our preferred BeyerDynamic DT990 Pro and DT770 Pro studio headphones.
The Buds 4 support LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs (Bluetooth 5.4), but lack LDAC support, which is disappointing. This means that to enjoy high-quality wireless audio with the Buds 4, you’ll need a device that supports LHDC 5.0, like recent phones and tablets from OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Xiaomi, Redmi, Nothing, or Motorola. If you’re using a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy, you’ll be stuck on AAC, which isn’t ideal.
OnePlus Buds 4 Features and Battery LifeLike other modern TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 4 boast features like in-device EQ, transparency mode, in-ear detection, dual connection, spatial audio, earbuds fit test, hearing test, find my earbuds, and camera control. You can access these features using the HeyMelody app, which is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, or directly inside the Bluetooth menu on OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme devices.
When it comes to battery life, OnePlus claims that the Buds 4 will last 6 hours on a charge for the earbuds alone (AAC codec, ANC enabled) and 24 hours for the earbuds (62mAh each) plus the charging case (530mAh). As such, you should be able to refill the Buds 4 three times with the charging case. These numbers are pretty competitive and match what we recorded while testing the Buds 4 for the past couple months.