OnePlus Buds 4 With Game Mode And A Smaller Watch 3 Are Headed To US Market





OnePlus is bringing a couple of interesting products to the United States and Canada this summer, including its flagship Buds 4 that already launched in China. In addition, it's introducing a smaller version of its Watch 3 in a new 43mm size option, which OnePlus says is in response to feedback it received asking for a smaller iteration that packs the same features. Both of these follow the launch of the OnePlus 13R we reviewed in January.





Starting with the Buds 4, these are the top-of-the-line earbuds from OnePlus, with the US and Canadian models sporting the same features as the ones that launched in China last month. That means a dual driver design consisting of a 6mm tweeter and 10.4mm woofer in each earbud, along with dual DACs.





Other notable features include LHDC 5.0 support, which is a high-resolution Bluetooth audio codec that supports 24-bit/192kHz audio streaming, 3D Audio support, a Game Mode that OnePlus says will deliver "47ms ultra-low latency" to "perfectly" sync audio with the on-screen action while gaming, active noise cancellation (ANC) support (up to 55dB), and an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance.





As for battery life, OnePlus says each earbud is equipped with a 58mAh battery that's good for up to 10 hours of battery life, while the charging case adds another 520mAh of juice to boost total listing time to an impressive 44 hours. Those figures are with ANC disabled. Turn ANC on and you're looking at a rated battery life of 6 hours for earbuds, and 22 hours if factoring in the charging case.













Watch 3, the smaller 43mm model will presumably retain the same "long battery life, accurate GPUs, and health and wellbeing metrics" as the its bigger 46.6mm sibling, which OnePlus sells for $349.99 on its website.





That's all we really have to go on at the moment, though assuming the 43mm variant is mostly the same, you can expect up to five days of battery life in smart mode (up to 16 days in power saver mode or three days of heavy use in smart mode), an LPTO AMOLED display with up to 2200 nits of peak brightness, a Snapdragon W5 processor, and 32GB of memory.



