Apple AirPods 4 Earbuds Are Back On Sale For Under $90





Did you miss out on Amazon's Prime Day sales event last week? For the first time, Amazon ran the annual sales bonanza for 96 hours, but if you still managed to miss it, don't fret. You can always find deals on Amazon, especially when it comes to audio products. To wit, we've rounded up some decent discounts on a variety of earbuds.





Apple's AirPods 4, which are discounted to $89.99 at Amazon (30% off). That's $30 below the list price and it's nearly an all-time low. Yes, there were cheaper for Prime Day, but only by $0.99 (they were selling for $89 on the nose during the four-day Prime Day event). One of those sets of earbuds is, which are discounted to. That's $30 below the list price and it's nearly an all-time low. Yes, there were cheaper for Prime Day, but only by $0.99 (they were selling for $89 on the nose during the four-day Prime Day event).





These are Apple's least expensive AirPods from the current generation lineup. Even so, they sport the same H2 chip as found on the AirPods Pro 2.





AirPods 4 with ANC, and those are on sale as well—they're discounted $119.99 at Amazon (33% off). One thing to keep is these don't feature active noise cancellation (ANC). Apple offers a version of the, and those are on sale as well—they're discounted





It's just a matter of whether you want to pay $30 more for ANC or can live without the feature for a sub-$90 (by a penny) price point. Either way, you're getting a solid set of earbuds with an IP54 resistance rating (dust, sweat, and water), support for personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, force sensor controls, and up to five hours of battery life per charge (up to 30 hours with the included USB-C charging case).













OnePlus Buds 4 for $99 on Amazon (save $30). To get that price, be sure to check the 'Apply $30 coupon' that is on the product page (right beneath the $129 asking price). Looking for a set of earbuds that are not within Apple's AirPods ecosystem? One option we can wholeheartedly recommend is thefor. To get that price, be sure to check the 'Apply $30 coupon' that is on the product page (right beneath the $129 asking price).





OnePlus only recently brought the Buds 4 to the U.S. market (along with a smaller Watch 3). Powered by dual DACs and dual drivers, the Buds 4 are the flagship earbuds from OnePlus, with support for LHDC 5.0 (a high-resolution Bluetooth audio codec that supports 24-bit/192kHz audio streaming), as well as 3D Audio support and a Game Mode that OnePlus says will deliver "47ms ultra-low latency" to "perfectly" sync audio with the on-screen action while gaming.





Battery life is rated for up to 10 hours by way of a 58mAh battery inside each earbud, and up to 45 hours with the included charging case adding another 520mAh of juice to the equation.





