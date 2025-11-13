OnePlus 15 Review: Has The Flagship Killer Finally Settled?
The OnePlus 15 makes some tradeoffs in display and imaging but continues to deliver great performance and killer battery life while still undercutting the competition.
It’s fair to say that today, the OnePlus 13 is one of the best smartphones available in North America. The combination of a unique design, beautiful display, superb cameras, outstanding performance, fast wired and wireless charging, and clean and responsive software make it one of the most balanced flagships of 2025. And at $899, it delivers great value. For all these reasons, I gave it our coveted Editor’s Choice award.
That said, the new OnePlus 15 features a more generic, slab-sided design, drops the vegan leather for a fiberglass back panel, the iconic alert slider for a Plus Key, the 2.5D Quad HD+ (2k) 120Hz screen for a completely flat, lower-resolution (1.5k) 165Hz display, and makes due with smaller sensors and smaller aperture lenses for all three 50MP rear shooters. And, to make matters worse, OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad is over.
So, what does this all mean? Are these tradeoffs a downgrade or simply a change of direction? Does this handset deserve your attention or has OnePlus lost the plot? Is the lack of Hasselblad partnership a big deal? Read on in my OnePlus 15 review here to find out...
OnePlus 15 Hardware, Design, And Build QualityI really hope you like iPhones. Because camera pod aside, that’s basically what the OnePlus 15 looks and feels like. This means you get a completely flat 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, slab sides, rounded corners, and a Plus Key which mimics the placement and operation of Apple’s Action button, right down to the UI, and replaces OnePlus’ beloved alert slider. Frankly, this new copycat design is rather generic, and that’s a bummer.
The Micro-Arc Oxidation Sand Storm Finish Is Tough StuffNow don't get me wrong. Just because I'm critical of the OnePlus 15’s design doesn't mean I don't like it. This phone looks attractive, feels premium, and is well made. I'm particularly fond of the micro-arc oxidation finish and Sand Storm colorway of my review unit. It looks like concrete, feels like paper, and is extremely hard – hard enough to scratch other phones – as I discovered when I accidentally slipped the Oppo Find X9 Pro into the same pocket as the OnePlus 15.
The OnePlus 15’s control and port layout is familiar. You’ll find the volume rocker and power/lock key on the right side, and that new, programmable Plus Key on the left. The bottom edge is home to one of the speakers, the USB Type-C port (USB 3.2), the dual nano-SIM tray, and a pair of microphones; the other speaker and a third microphone are located on top. And if you're wondering what happened to the IR transmitter, it's in the camera island.
OnePlus 15 Specs And Features
|Processor & 5G Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|Display
|6.78-inch 1.5k LTPO AMOLED, 2772x1272 resolution, 1-120Hz + 165Hz
|Memory
|12/16GB LPDDR5X Ultra/Ultra+
|Storage
|256/512GB UFS 4.1
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|50MP 1/1.56” f/1.8 Main OIS, Omni-Directional PDAF - 50MP f/2.0 116º Ultra-Wide PDAF - 50MP f/2.8 3.5x Triprism Telephoto OIS, PDAF
|Front-Facing Cameras
|32MP f/2.4 AF
|Video Recording
|Up
to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 120fps, 1080p @ 120fps, 4k slow-mo
|Battery
|7,300mAh, 100W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging
|OS
|Android 16 with OxygenOS 16
|Dimensions
|161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1mm (fiberglass back) - 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (glass back)
|Weight
|211g (fiberglass back) - 215g (glass back)
|Connectivity
|802.11be Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0+LE, NFC, USB-C, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz)
|Colors
|Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, Sand Storm
|Pricing
Starting At $899 - Find It At OnePlus.com
OnePlus 15 Display QualityDo you prize refresh rate over resolution? If that’s the case, then you’ll be impressed with the OnePlus 15’s 6.78-inch 165Hz 1.5k screen (an industry first) that replaces the OnePlus 13’s 6.82-inch 120Hz 2k (Quad HD+) display. Both are 10-bit 20:9-ish LTPO AMOLED panels with 2160Hz PWM dimming that support HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision; both are bright and beautiful, with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent viewing angles.
That’s nice, but I’m skeptical that anything beyond 120Hz really makes any difference. Plus, lowering the resolution seems like taking a step back. Regardless, I think most people will be happy with the OnePlus 15’s display, and there's no question this bright LTPO screen delivers.
OnePlus 15 Camera Performance And Image QualityImaging is where the OnePlus 15’s tradeoffs are the most obvious – and perhaps the most controversial. First, OnePlus and Hasselblad have ended their partnership. This means OnePlus’ new flagship no longer benefits from Hasselblad’s camera tuning and lacks features like the iconic XPAN mode. Second, the OnePlus 15 now relies on smaller 50MP sensors with smaller aperture lenses than what the OnePlus 13 delivered. And frankly, that’s unfortunate
All three rear shooters support 4-to-1 pixel binning for better low-light performance. This combines groups of four nearby pixels into one larger pixel and outputs 12MP pictures. In addition, the main camera and 3.5x telephoto both support in-sensor cropping. This works by reading only the 12MP center portion of the 50MP sensor to achieve near-”lossless” 2x and 7x images, respectively, at the expense of slightly worse low-light performance.
The OnePlus 15 offers a broad range of photo modes including night (all four shooters), portrait, macro (using the ultrawide), action, interval, 50MP high-res, panorama, long exposure, document scanner, and tilt-shift. Other features include filters, soft light options, Smart scenes (stage, silhouette, and fireworks), Master mode (a pro/manual mode with additional controls), and 10fps Clear burst (a dual-exposure algorithm for improved detail and reduced blur).
Considering the downgraded camera specs and lack of Hasselblad tuning, I headed into this review expecting to be disappointed. Thankfully, I was wrong: the OnePlus 15 takes lovely pictures, with plenty of detail, accurate colors, and well-balanced exposure. Low-light performance and dynamic range are excellent as well. Selfies look great, and video quality is competitive too. Log video recording with live LUT preview is a welcome addition.