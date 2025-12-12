Inside A Simulated Steam Machine: 27 Games Tell The Real Story

HotHardware's Simulated Steam Machine PC Build

Our machine has more robust I/O than Valve's, too. (Image: Valve)

Even still, this gives us a reasonable approximation of Valve's system. Having set it up with Nobara Linux (which was quite painless as these things go), we quickly took to downloading games and trying them out. If you are in a hurry, here's the very short version: yes, it plays just about everything, and it plays very well, even in 4K—with some settings accommodations for the relatively meager GPU. If you want to skip to the "build your own simulated Steam Machine" step right now, here are some parts recommendations:

Now, without further ado, let's talk about performance.

Simulated Steam Machine PC Gaming Benchmarks



Titles marked with an asterisk required upscaling to hit that performance level. Titles marked with an asterisk required upscaling to hit that performance level.



Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night



Daemon X Machina Daemon X Machina



Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight: Silksong



Lost Castle 2 Lost Castle 2



Onirism Onirism



Ori and the Will of the Wisps Ori and the Will of the Wisps



Selaco Selaco



Synthetik 2 Synthetik 2



The Vagrant The Vagrant