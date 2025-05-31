Jam To Sound Deals On Affordable Earbuds Under $100 By Anker, JBL And More





If you go shopping for earbuds, you're bound to come across several premium models, some of which can cost several hundred dollars. That's fine and dandy if you have the coin and desire to spend that much on what ultimately is disposable tech (in most cases, you can't replace the batteries in wireless earbuds, or at least not easily). But you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars, or even a hundred dollars. To prove it, we rounded up a bunch of deals on earphones, all below the $100 mark. Several of them are below the $50 mark, and there's even a set that costs a few pennies less than a Hamilton (that's a $10 bill, folks).





Soundcore by Anker Life A1 True Wireless earbuds for $39.99 at Amazon (20% off). Anker is a popular brand for mobile accessories, such as charging cables, portable battery packs, and so forth. But it also dabbles in audio. These aren't necessarily no-name brands, either. Case in point, you can snag thefor. Anker is a popular brand for mobile accessories, such as charging cables, portable battery packs, and so forth. But it also dabbles in audio.





This is marked as a "limited time deal" on Amazon. The current discount doesn't quite bring the Life A1 earbuds down to the lowest price ever, but it's not far off (the previous low was $34.99).





We have not tested these ourselves, but it's easy to find positive impressions. These earbuds are maintaining a 4.3-star (out of 5 stars) user review ratings out of nearly 41,000 votes, and a quick Google search yields positive impressions as well.





The Life A1 features triple-layer diaphragm drivers, tailored acoustics with custom sound modes, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and dual charging methods (wireless and/or USB-C). These earbuds are also rated to deliver up to 40 hours of nonstop music.













JBL Endurance Race TWS, which is on sale for $49.95 at Amazon (38% off). Here again, we're not quite looking at an all-time low price, but it is another limited time deal with a deep discount over MSRP (and a good bit below its average $67.17 selling price, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel). Another option in a similar price range is the, which is on sale for. Here again, we're not quite looking at an all-time low price, but it is another limited time deal with a deep discount over MSRP (and a good bit below its average $67.17 selling price, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel).





These earbuds feature 6mm dynamic drivers that purportedly deliver "bold sound and rich bass" (we haven't tested these either). They also offer up to 30 hours of battery life, IP67-rated rated protection for water and dust, voice assistant support (Google and Alexa), USB-C connectivity for the included charger, and an ambient aware mode so you can stay alert to your surroundings. There's also a TalkThru mode to have conversations without having to remove the earbuds.





Here are a bunch more affordable deals on earbuds...