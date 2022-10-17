Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Review: Refined In Every Way

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Are The Best Phones Google Has Ever Built

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro - Starting At $599 And $899, Respectively

The latest Pixels are the best phones Google has ever made, thanks in large part to a killer camera experience.





Improved premium build quality and design

The best smartphone camera experience available

Sleek, smart Android 13 OS with long update support

Sharp, fast OLED displays with high brightness

Solid performance Middling Pixel 7 Pro battery life

No telephoto camera on Pixel 7

Charging speeds somewhat slow

Minor software glitches but it's early



Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Features And Specs

SoC

Google Tensor G2 (5 nm)

Display Pixel 7: 6.3-inch 1080 x 2400 OLED @ 90Hz

Pixel 7 Pro: 6.7-inch 1440 x 3120 OLED @ 120Hz Memory

Pixel 7: 8GB

Pixel 7 Pro: 12GB Storage

128, 256, or 512GB 7 (Pro only) UFS 3.1 Rear-Facing Cameras

50 MP f/1.9 primary w/ OIS, 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide (114 degrees), 48 MP f/3.5 5x telephoto w/ OIS (Pro only) Front-Facing Cameras

10.8 MP f/2.2

Video Recording

4k60 Battery

Pixel 7: 4355 mAh

Pixel 7 Pro: 5000 mAh Authentication

Under-display optical fingerprint sensor OS

Android 13 Dimensions

Pixel 7: 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm

Pixel 7 Pro: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm Weight

Pixel 7: 197g

Pixel 7 Pro: 212g Dust/Water Resistance

IP68 Connectivity

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6e, Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 Colors

Pixel 7: Lemongrass, Snow, Obsidian

Pixel 7 Pro: Hazel, Snow, Obsidian Pricing

Starting at $599 (Pixel 7) And $899 (Pixel 7 Pro)

Pixel 7 Pro (top) vs. 6 Pro (bottom):The buttons are placed lower on the new Pixels, making them easier to press.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: A Smart, Thoughtful Software Experience

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Continued Camera Dominance

Photos from the Pixel are extremely detailed and true to what your eyes see.

Top to bottom: ultrawide, primary, and 5x telephoto

The 7 Pro's macro mode activates automatically when you get close to your subject.

Even in low-light, the Pixel 7 takes amazing images.

That said, the most important smartphone camera experience feature is being able to take it out of your pocket and snap a good photo without missing the moment. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro definitely excel at this. In almost every type of lighting, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deliver the best photos you'll get out of a smartphone currently.

