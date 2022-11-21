Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Benchmarks: Qualcomm's New Flagship Android Platform Tested

Then there's a new Adreno GPU on board as well. This engine has gained support for Vulkan 1.3 and hardware ray tracing, although mobile games with these graphics rendering effect will just begin to appear in market this year. Qualcomm notes that graphics performance allegedly is getting up to a 25% lift with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with even better numbers in games that employ the Vulkan API.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Geekbench Results





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the new top performer in the venerable Geekbench test. It shows a small boost to both single-core and multi-core performance, falling a little short of Qualcomm's claimed speed increase but regardless it's a sizable speed bump. Multi-threaded performance has pushed past the iPhone 13, although Apple's impressive custom architecture still wins out in single-core mode.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 PCMark For Android Results





The PCMark test shows a slightly smaller gains compared to Geekbench. Still, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the new top score in almost all sub-categories, as well as the overall score. Even the Asus ROG Phone 6, which bests other SD 8 Gen 1 phones when used in performance-boosting X-Mode, gets left in the dust by the The PCMark test shows a slightly smaller gains compared to Geekbench. Still, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the new top score in almost all sub-categories, as well as the overall score. Even the Asus ROG Phone 6, which bests other SD 8 Gen 1 phones when used in performance-boosting X-Mode, gets left in the dust by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 AnTuTu 8 And AITuTu Benchmarks











The AnTuTu and AITuTu tests show the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 taking the crown, but again perhaps by a smaller margin than Qualcomm's estimates. This is prototype reference hardware, so retail phones will likely see different performance levels, depending on various OEM partner designs. However, there's still enough headroom that SD8 Gen 2 phones will benchmark notably higher than their Gen 1 counterparts in these types of mainstream workloads. We saw a big jump in AI processing with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 hardware, and while the Snapdragon Gen 2 is faster, it doesn't appear to be the same generational leap in this benchmark.



We will note, however, that we are going to circle back here with MLPerf AI benchmark results shortly. We've reached out to ML Commons for the latest version of its excellent

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Graphics And Gaming Benchmarks Results















The older T-Rex benchmark shows almost no difference between Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8+ Gen 1, though the new chip does technically take the top spot in this much older, light-duty gaming workload. The gap widens in the OpenGL ES 3.0 powered test, jumping from 280 to 330 fps. Qualcomm called out Vulkan performance specifically when announcing Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, claiming up to a 25% graphics performance lift, and that's very close to what we see in the GFXBench Vulkan test. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 reference hardware topped out at 140fps, but Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chalks up a strong showing at 178 frames per second.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 3DMark Slingshot Tests





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 again takes the top spot in the 3DMark Slingshot benchmark, boasting nearly a 25% edge over the most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 scores here. This is one of the better showings for SD 8 Gen 2. The individual scores for both physics and graphics are also substantially higher for Qualcomm's new chip.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 3DMark Wild Life Benchmark Tests











3DMark's Wildlife test can really stress mobile devices, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference platform has no trouble, easily outpacing the 8+ Gen 1 to take the top spot. It again drops in very close to the graphics performance gains Qualcomm promised and stands out nicely in our database of benchmark results over the generations. Performance Summary And Preliminary Analysis Of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 There's no denying Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a fast mobile processing platform for a new generation of Android flagships. Devices that launch in the coming months with this SoC will best even the most powerful Android phones from earlier in 2022. We'd expect all SD8 Gen 2 phones to easily blow past Gen 1 phones in benchmarks, but it will be interesting to see what key device OEM partners like Samsung, OnePlus and ASUS will deliver with their next-gen offerings.









In addition, the game tech demos the company showed at Snapdragon Summit 2022 were impressive, ushering in new ray traced lighting and reflection effects for the first time, live on an Android handset. You can check it out here in our informal video capture at the event...





What these benchmarks don't tell is us anything about Qualcomm's claims regarding power efficiency, since it's kind of pointless to test battery life on a prototype device you can't buy. Regardless, the company claims up to 40% better performance-per-watt metrics in various workloads, though we'll have to wait for retail ready devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to prove that out.



Geekbench is a cross-platform benchmark that simulates real world processing workloads in image processing and particle physics calculation scenarios. We tested all of the smartphones featured here with Geekbench's single and multi-core workloads in the latest version of the app.UL's PCMark for Android is an excellent suite of tests if you want to benchmark a wide range of tasks on a handset -- things like image and video editing, as well as lighter-duty, everyday workloads such as email and web browsing. When you see the test running live, it's clear the scripted application tests are carefully selected and tuned to make use of the each mobile platform in a very controlled way.AnTuTu’s latest benchmark returns a number of metrics ranked with somewhat nebulous scores, rather than frame rates or time to complete. Here we're running the latest version of AnTuTu across multiple Android devices. AnTuTu returns four top level performance results which are all included here: CPU, RAM, 3D, UX (or User Experience), along with a total score.Now, let's take a look at how the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 stacks up in GFXBench, which has been one of the standard mobile graphics/gaming performance benchmarks for years. To ensure that display refresh (v-sync) and resolution aren't limiting factors, we're comparing off-screen test results here. GFXBench tests OpenGL ES graphics workloads and we're specifically testing OpenGL ES 2.0 and 3.0.UL's 3DMark Sling Shot is a newer benchmark module that's been added to the 3DMark mobile suite. Unlike previous gen 3DMark mobile tests, Sling Shot is a much more advanced OpenGL ES 3.1 and Metal API-based benchmark that employs more advanced rendering techniques, like volumetric lighting, particle illumination, multiple render targets, instanced rendering, uniform buffers and transform feedback. We're running this test in off-screen mode once again to remove display resolution differences from the equation. This allows us to compare cross-platform results more reliably.3DMark Wild Life is the latest cross-platform test from UL. Its primary purpose is to measure GPU performance across platforms, and two distinct tests are available. The standard Wild Life test is designed to give feedback on how a game performs over a short period of time. With mobile games, people typically play in brief spurts when they find some free time; be it on the bus, on the subway, or a quick battle royale session over lunch break.