CATEGORIES
home News

The Hot New OnePlus 12R Might Be The Best Android Phone Deal Going

by Paul LillyMonday, February 12, 2024, 10:03 AM EDT
Angled rear render of the OnePlus 12R.
In an era where premium smartphones now routinely command upwards of $1,000, it's refreshing to see OnePlus make another spirited run at disrupting the market with much more affordable handsets. We saw it firsthand in our OnePlus 12 review, a fully loaded $799 smartphone powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and now the cheaper OnePlus 12R is creating buzz. Priced at $499.99, this could end up being a highly popular option in the Android space.

You can preorder the OnePlus 12R on Amazon for $499.99 and receive it just in time for Valentine's Day—it releases the day before (February 13, 2024). And while not as cutting-edge as the regular OnePlus 12, it's a lot of phone for $300 less, giving it a high bang-for-buck value proposition.

In looking at the specs, the OnePlus 12R is basically a slightly upgraded OnePlus 11. Both the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 11 are powered by Qualcomm's previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which remains a performant part, and each can be had with 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage (it's the 8GB/126GB model that runs $499.99; the 16GB/256GB costs $599.99).

Front and back views of the OnePlus 12R on a gray gradient background.

The OnePlus 12R also has a slightly bigger OLED display—it's a 6.78-inch LPTO OLED screen with a 2780x1264 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus 11, meanwhile, offers up a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 3216x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. So while the resolution is lower on the OnePlus 12R, it gets much brighter.

Sadly, the OnePlus 12R lacks a telephoto lens, but camera duties are otherwise managed by a 50MP main camera (f/1.8), 8MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2, 112-degree angle), and 2MP macro lens on the rear. And for taking selfies, there's a 16MP front camera (f/2.4).

Note that we haven't spent any hands-on time with the OnePlus 12R. However, we would expect battery life to be longer compared to the OnePlus 11, thanks to its slightly bigger 5,500 mAh dual-cell battery (the OnePlus 11 flaunts a 5,000 mAh battery). That should be plenty enough to get you through the full day.

If you're looking for an Android phone that offers a lot, compromises little, and is reasonably priced, the $499.99 OnePlus 12R is definitely worth looking into. And if your significant other could use an upgrade handset, it would make a great Valentine's Day gift.
Tags:  Android, OnePlus, oneplus 12r
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment